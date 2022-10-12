Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Schmitt Industries, Inc. (SMIT)

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Schmitt Industries, Inc. (“Schmitt Industries” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMIT) securities between September 1, 2020 through September 20, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Schmitt Industries continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (ii) Schmitt Industries’ financial statements from August 31, 2021, to the present included “certain errors”; (iii) as a result, Schmitt Industries would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Schmitt Industries should contact the Firm prior to the December 12, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .