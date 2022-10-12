Embily™ Announces Metaverse-Integrated Financial Ecosystem

Tallinn, Estonia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embily is confirmed to present its new native metaverse-integrated financial ecosystem this November at this year's Financial Summit, in Bali. The company will be represented by founder Alex Bychkov, who will expand on the project's transformation into a global financial crypto ecosystem. In addition to this, Bychkov will unveil new on-platform functionalities.

Embily is currently developing a single entry point ecosystem for crypto users of any level looking for a simple, safe, and convenient way to integrate capital into the digital economy. In a metaverse setting, the project will advance towards a straightforward and gamified approach to user onboarding, which will facilitate connections with decentralised applications and services.

Embily’s default infrastructure is set to include a host of services necessary for attracting and circulating liquidity. The following metaverse-based serviced and functionalities will be available to users:



Buying and Selling Сryptocurrencies via bank cards and IBAN.

Crypto Bank Card products will expand from Europe to the US and Singapore. A working partnership with VISA will also expand the company's reach to new audiences while ensuring a seamless integration of banking services.

Bitcoin Custodial Storage services featuring fast and interest-free replenishment to Embily cards will be included at the initial deployment stage in order to enhance security and adhere to the principles of international financial regulations on KYC and AML practices.

Investments In the Real Sector will be supported through connections to the economy via infrastructure partnerships and direct gateways.

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Service for businesses seeking to bulk purchases of cryptocurrencies- accelerating their adoption by both retail investors and product and service companies.

“Our decision to develop Embily’s infrastructure is stimulated by the fact that we are always striving to make a convenient and multifunctional product aimed at catering to the needs of our users,” states Bychkov. “The metaverse is a promising area in the digital space that has to be leveraged for the purpose of making digital currencies mainstream among a larger number of businesses. Such inclusion will benefit the global economy in this most difficult time, which is also a time of great opportunity that cannot be missed. We believe in the prospects of digital finance, just as our users appreciate the convenience it provides.”

The company’s Project Development Team is confident that the presentation of the new product will attract considerable international attention from both financial professionals and new users who share a vision for an open financial ecosystem that expands access to digital financial instruments while preserving integration into traditional fiat gateways.

The Financial Summit will be held at a luxurious resort in Bali from the 1st to the 6th of November. It is an exclusive 5-day networking event with only 50-75 active participants invited – Investment Professionals, Financial Engineers, Traders, Family Office & Hedge Fund Money Managers, and Financial Entrepreneurs.

