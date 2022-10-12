Mortgage Company Serves Quad Cities Via New Website

Bettendorf, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bettendorf, Iowa -

Davenport, IA based John Cornish - Mortgage Lender is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. Designed to help interested parties contact a mortgage professional as swiftly as possible, which can be especially helpful in situations where time is short, the website also offers numerous resources on mortgages, refinancing, buying properties for the first time, taxes and more. Many of these resources also feature words of advice from John Cornish himself.

Cornish considers his specialty to be helping people in need find a way to finance their dream home. Certain types of home buyers, he explains, can find themselves to be more vulnerable than others due to no fault of their own, and this is where he believes his expertise can be put to the best use. For instance, the VA mortgage lender has invested a great deal of time helping veterans make use of every opportunity at their disposal. Those who serve the nation can access many programs that are designed to ease their return to civilian life, but some can find it difficult to navigate the requirements of such programs — especially if they are unaware of their existence to begin with. Cornish makes it his mission to erase these barriers.

The same is true for first time home buyers, though he acknowledges that other types of clients, such as those who wish to take a look at refinance options, may also find themselves lost as they attempt to make sense of the various paths they may take. According to Cornish, the team’s focus is always on achieving their client’s goals while ensuring a smooth experience. Given how complicated mortgages and the real estate industry can be as a whole, most tend to feel out of their depth when approaching the subject, especially when they have no prior experience (as is the case with first time home buyers).

Clients, therefore, can rest assured that Cornish will provide all the guidance and assistance they need as they navigate the associated paperwork, legal hurdles and more, and his extensive experience has already served to help countless people find great deals that suit their budget, expectations and lifestyle. This is evident given that many clients are exuberant in their praise, and many of their testimonials can be found online as well.

“Honestly the best experience!” says B. Choitz in their 5-Star Google review. They continue, “Buying a home is stressful enough. John and his whole team are organized, honest, upfront and thorough! I pride myself on building relationships at work, and look for that in the businesses I support as well. John and his team won't yank you around or do anything that isn't in your best interest. 10/10 would recommend!”

Another client, T. Keeney, shares a little more detail on the team’s process and how responsive they are overall. This client’s experience may be of particular note to some since they worked with other lenders in the past as well, and their review contrasts the services rendered. They say, “John Cornish and his team are the best in the business! I cannot express how great they are to work with throughout the lending process. They are always available to help answer any questions, provide thorough detail and explanations, and most impressively, respond back to calls/emails very quickly. Whether experienced with mortgage and refinancing or new to the process, John will be sure to take the time and give the attention needed to help along the way.”

The review concludes, “Having worked with several other lenders in the past, no one compares to the level of service provided by John's office. Communication, knowledge and transparency are what set John apart from the others in the industry. A big thanks to John and his entire team! We will no doubt be back for future lending needs.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue_gN7mGUpU

Many resources on mortgages and associated subjects are available for free on the new website, and Cornish encourages his community to find a related news article from a reputable source if they wish to gain a glimpse of current market trends. Alternatively, they may contact his office to schedule an appointment and discuss their options.

