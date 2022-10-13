RE-ISSUE: KMT-Hansa Announces Changes to Senior Management & Board & Strategic Review

This press release was originally disseminated on April 6th, 2022.

ANGUILLA, British West Indies, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMT-Hansa Corp. (“KMT” or the “Company”) announced: (i) the appointment to the Corporation’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) of three new directors, (ii) the resignation of the three incumbent directors and (iii) the resignation of KMT’s Chief Executive Officer.



The following individuals have been appointed to the Board:

Robert (Bob) Duffield – Mr. Duffield is currently the Executive Chairman of GreyList Trace Limited, a company that has developed a globally unique asset tracing and risk screening technology. Mr. Duffield has been involved in the cyber security sector for over 25 years, prior to which he was an investigative reporter for BBC and Channel 4 television. Bob has two postgraduate degrees in social anthropology from Oxford University and served for 10 years as a Councilman of the Corporation of London and as a sitting member on the City of London Police Committee.





Louis Guiraud – Mr. Guiraud has a BSc and a MSc in Finance from Paris Dauphine University and started his career as a real estate portfolio analyst. He then transitioned to the tech industry and over the past 10 years worked in product innovation and marketing. Recently, Mr. Guiraud was the Go-to-Market and Innovation Director for Connectik Technologies Global Limited, a private company that builds digital ecosystems in emerging markets across industries (health, education, financial inclusion, security, risk management) with the aim of generating inclusive growth in close collaboration with governments and large organisations (e.g. Red Cross, UN). Mr. Guiraud is currently the Chief Product Officer of T4H–Technology for Humanity, a Connectik spin-off.





Jay Vieira - Mr. Vieira is a lawyer specializing in securities and corporate law. Mr. Vieira’s practice focuses on financings, mergers and acquisitions and going public transactions. Mr. Vieira represents several mid-market public companies and assists companies in listing on the TSX, the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange. He also represents brokerage firms and has helped numerous clients with their M&A and cross border transactions. Mr. Vieira has a particular expertise with the Capital Pool Company program, and often acts as a strategic advisor to his clients. Mr. Vieira has experience in representing clients in Canada and the US as well as South America, China and Europe. Mr. Vieira acts as a director and officer for several public companies. From 2016 to 2019, Mr. Vieira was Vice President, Corporate & Legal Affairs for Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc., an TSXV listed infrastructure contractor. Prior to joining Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc., Mr. Vieira was a partner at the law firm Blaney McMurtry LLP and Fogler Rubinoff LLP. Mr. Vieira was called to the Ontario Bar in 1999.



Concurrent with the above appointments, each of Edward Chan, Dickson Ng and Jim Sintros have reigned as directors of the Company and Mr. Chan has also resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of KMT. KMT would like to thank Messieurs Chan, Ng and Sintros for their contributions and wish them best of luck in their future endeavours.

The Company also announces that the Board have initiated a review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives. The Board’s strategic review process will encompass an evaluation of the Company’s current strategic direction, operations, market valuation and capital structure and will consider appropriate alternatives for the Company which may include one or more of the following: continuation as a standalone public company, strategic investor investment, acquisition by or a merger that may involve all or part of our business or assets and any other strategic alternatives that may be identified during its strategic review

