Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation Market to Surpass Revenue of US$ 1.0 Bn in 2032 Due to its Low-Cost Production Factor | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for the global oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.4% over the valuation period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to touch US$ 555.3 Mn by 2022 and surpass a valuation of US$ 1.0 Bn in 2032. As per the studies, on the basis of dosage, the tablets segment led to the market with a massive share of around 53.1% in 2021.



As per Future Market Insights analysis, the oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market accounted for around 1.4% of the overall US$ 40.0 Bn of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market in 2021. The expansion of sales of solid dosage pharmaceutical formulations was anticipated at a robust rate of 8.1% from 2012 to 2021, attributed to the surging adoption and greater patient compliance.

Oral solid dosages are one of the most commonly utilized pharmaceuticals that help in treating multiple chronic diseases. These oral solid dosages are witnessing high sales due to their cost-effective nature and are easily available in retail and hospital pharmacies across the globe. These dosage forms are easily manufactured and come with an affordable price point in numerous underdeveloped nations. This is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the key players.

Request a Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2782

Key Takeaways

Since several research institutions and organizations are engaged in the drug discovery process, there is a massive amount of oral solid drugs in the process of approval with improved efficacy. Once these products are approved, the manufacturers are expected to be benefitted from generating profitable sales. Therefore, a positive impact due to the surging number of drug pipelines can be witnessed in the oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market during the forecast period.

There is an overall surge witnessed in the demand for oral solid dosage drugs and vaccines for the treatment of various diseases and infections has also increased worldwide. Hence, prominent players in the market are working on developing drug manufacturing capacities of their own in low and medium-economy regions to capitalize on low production costs and availability of cost-effective raw materials.

Various firms practice the primary process of oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation. This is because the solid form of the drug is known to be the easiest and simplest way of administering a drug in order to have just the appropriate dose for various acute and chronic infections.

Such dosage forms offer advantages including chemical durability, stable transport, and safe packaging with low production costs. On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth in the oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market.

Tablets and capsules are utilized in pharmaceuticals to efficiently treat several disease conditions. In comparison to other pharmacological forms, these are cost-efficient and easy to manufacture. They offer several advantages such as easy transport and packaging and superior chemical and physical stability. Dominant market players are partnering with small and medium-sized manufacturers to produce low-cost and top-notch generic drugs maintained at a low cost of production in developing nations.



Competitive Landscape

In the oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market, dominant market players are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, and advanced product launches by gaining approvals. They are also collaborating with hospital and retail pharmacies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Companies are AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co. Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Biogen Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shire Plc., Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc.

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oral-solid-dosage-pharmaceutical-formulation-market

More Insights into the Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market by accounting for a total market share of about 93.6% in 2021. Demand in the market is anticipated to grow due to the rising number of oral solid drug approvals in the country.

China is the second largest market in the East Asian region, as it accounted for around 51.4% of the total oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market in 2021. Due to efficient drug production, key companies in China are offering medicines at cost-effective prices.

Germany is yet another market leading the European region as it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market is rising due to the prevalence of chronic diseases and heart diseases in Germany is aiding the demand for oral solid dosage forms.

Key Market Segments Covered in Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation Market Research

By Dosage Form:

Tablets Conventional/Immediate Release Modified Release Chewable Tablets Effervescent Tablets

Capsules Hard Gelatin Capsules Soft Gelatin Capsules Others

Powders & Granules

Lozenges & Pastilles

Gummies

By Drug Release Mechanism:

Immediate Release

Delayed Release

Controlled Release



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Get In Touch With Our Team For 20% Flat Discount@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2782

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Market Development/Innovation Trends

Get detailed TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2782

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Healthcare Industry Reports

Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Size: Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market is poised to grow from US$ 34.1 Bn in 2022 to US$ 68.4 Bn by 2032, with overall demand expected to surge at 7.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2032)

Pharmaceuticals Excipients Market Share: Pharmaceuticals Excipients Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.9 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2026

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market Demand: Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Overview: Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market is expected to increase at a robust CAGR of 6%, from US$ 1600 Bn in 2021 to US$ 3000 Bn by 2032

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Growth: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 17.8 Bn by the end of 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 41.0 Bn by 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com