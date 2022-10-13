Due to Current Thriving F&B Industry, Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market is Set to Go Beyond US$ 48.9 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-alcoholic malt beverages market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of USD 48.9 Bn by 2032.



The rising demand for non-alcoholic beverages can be attributed to its growing consumption among millennials. A gradual increase in the party culture and gradual adoption of non-alcoholic malt beverages has been noticed over the past few years, which has contributed well to the market growth.

Alongside, peer pressure among students and adults and the influence of social media are convincing the consumers to consume these non-alcoholic drinks to experiment with new drinks with different flavours and tastes, such as dairy-based alternatives and carbonated sodas.

The latest trend of partying at clubs, bars, cafes and pubs in developing economies like India and China, owing to attractive pay packages and changing lifestyles, is likely to result in surging demand for non-alcoholic malt beverages in the coming years.

Furthermore, the increased spending capacity of the working population has convinced them to switch to premium brands which are expected to fuel the non-alcoholic malt beverages market growth over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America is expected to dominate the global market by accounting for the maximum market value share of about 30% by 2022 end

Rising partying culture in different regions across the globe is predicted to result in surging demand during the assessment period (2022-2032)

By type, dairy-based alternatives are expected to experience high growth over the forecast period (2022-2032)

Higher income groups and the working population has an increased spending capacity which is likely to increase the demand for premium brands of non-alcoholic malt beverages in the near future

Indirect channel is expected to account for a higher market value share than direct channel by 2032 end



“Hectic lifestyle of consumers has tipped the scale in favour of convenient product sales. As an increasing number of consumers look for innovative products that would help them unwind from their stressful lives, the demand for non-alcoholic beverages is expected to rise in the coming decade”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants are following different marketing and promotional strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration to address the needs of the consumers and serve accordingly, thus, creating a larger customer base in the coming years.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on type (dairy-based beverages and carbonated and soda drinks), flavour (citrus, berry, pomegranate, classic/ natural, apple, peach, mixed fruit, coffee/cocoa, and others (vanilla, tea, etc.)), packaging (bottles, cans, and liquid cartons), and distribution channel (direct and indirect) across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages by Category

By Type, Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages is segmented as:

Dairy-based Beverages

Carbonated and Soda Drinks

By Flavor, Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages is segmented as:

Citrus

Berry

Pomegranate

Classic/ Natural

Apple

Peach

Mixed Fruit

Coffee/Cocoa

Others (vanilla, tea, etc.)



By Packaging, Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages is segmented as:

Bottles

Cans

Liquid Cartons



By Distribution Channel, Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages is segmented as:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Discount Stores Independent Retailers Online Retailers



