Ensurge Ships Unit-Cell Samples of its Solid-State Lithium Microbattery to Second Strategic Partner

Leading battery and component supplier is interested in applying Ensurge technology to products designed for today’s growing segment of 1 milliampere-hour (mAh) to 100 mAh applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., October 13, 2022 -- Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCIQ: ENMPY) today announced it shipped samples of its rechargeable solid-state lithium microbattery unit cells to a second strategic partner. This is the first step in a broader potential engagement with the partner, a global leader in battery products and a component maker. Ensurge has had extensive discussions with the partner during development of its microbattery technology.

"Ensurge continues to successfully execute this phase in the commercialization of our solid-state Lithium microbattery technology," said Kevin Barber, Ensurge Chief Executive Officer. “This partner will evaluate our 1 mAh to 100 mAh microbattery technology’s superior energy density, faster charging, high pulse discharge improved design flexibility and other benefits that are critical for powering a new generation of products used in applications ranging from fitness and health trackers to consumer hearing assistance devices and connected IoT sensors for IoT."

For more information about Ensurge's microbattery technology visit the Company's website, www.ensurge.com.

Contact

Stale Bjornstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.