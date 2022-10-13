Pioneer Signs Game Publishing Agreement With Dynasty Gaming & Media, Targeting Asian Telco Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a web3 gaming and infrastructure company, is excited to announce that through its Asia-based game publishing arm, Roundhouse Media, it has entered into a game publishing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Dynasty Gaming & Media Inc. (“Dynasty”), a leading global gaming and media company with established partnerships with some of the largest telecommunications (“telcos”) companies across Asia, reaching over 500 million customers.



Under the Agreement, Pioneer has granted Dynasty an exclusive license to publish, market, promote and distribute its portfolio of games to its partners throughout Southeast Asia, India, and Australia. Pioneer is using its proprietary MetaKit platform to remove player onboarding friction, accelerate game speed to market and provide great web3 games driven by loyal player communities on the blockchain. The Company already has a robust pipeline of games across multiple genres ready for launch in the next six to twelve months.

Strong publishing and distribution channels are a key pillar for Pioneer to deliver on its strategy of owning the full web3 gaming ecosystem. Providing engaging and exciting content and games, coupled with safe and trusted web3 infrastructure and mass distribution completes the full fly wheel and drives multiple revenue streams for the Company. Together, Pioneer and Dynasty are committed to providing industry leading web3 games and distributing engaging and entertaining content to millions of gamers globally. Currently, Pioneer and Dynasty are working in partnership on their first game launch expected later this year, with a pipeline of games to follow in 2023 and beyond.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer commented, “This partnership with Dynasty is significant for Pioneer as it provides access to over 500 million customers throughout Southeast Asia through their deeply rooted, established partnerships with some of the largest telcos in the world. One of the biggest challenges for game developers is distribution, discoverability and managing high customer acquisition costs. This partnership reduces those barriers and will allow Pioneer to distribute our portfolio of web3 games to established and active telco gaming communities while driving meaningful revenue from the engagement and success of the games. Dynasty has capitalized on a significant market opportunity, and we look forward to working with them to provide an excellent end to end gaming experience for their customers.”

Matt Lodge, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynasty commented, “Asia is already leading the web3 gaming market and we’ve seen significantly higher adoption and advancements compared to North America. Dynasty has already established deep partnerships with some of the largest Telcos throughout Asia who understand the value and opportunity within the web3 gaming market. There is significant demand for new content and games from telco partners, as gamers now represent 50% of their high value customers and contribute a high percentage of total revenue. Together with Pioneer, we are creating safe and trusted environments for our telco partners and their gaming communities to play, trade and earn within these games.”

About Dynasty Gaming & Media

Dynasty Gaming & Media is a leading innovation and technology core for some of the most progressive organisations in the Asia Pacific region. We have established an incredibly powerful network of long-term commercial agreements with national telcos, payment providers, regional tournament organisers, and large media organisations – each with significant customer bases of gamers. This coalition provides Dynasty and our gaming ecosystem partners with a unique distribution network that delivers a highly engaged audience of hundreds of millions of potential customers across many of the world’s key gaming markets.

Backed by an ever-expanding alliance of the world’s most popular games publishers, voucher store providers, Web2 & Web3 developers, and related service providers, Dynasty provides our partners with the most comprehensive toolkit of leading products and services available in the industry.

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer (NEO:JPEG, AQSE:PNER) is a leading web3 gaming and infrastructure company using its proprietary suite of technology, MetaKit, to build and convert games and applications for the blockchain. Pioneer has built a complete web3 gaming ecosystem which includes content and game development; infrastructure and web2 conversion; and distribution and global publishing. Through strategic distribution partnerships, Pioneer will continue to focus on launching successful web3 games to mass markets globally, and drive user engagement and adoption and therefore meaningful revenue generation.

Web3 gaming is at the forefront of a new wave of technology and there is significant opportunity for growth as an early adopter in the industry. Even in its infancy, there is a significant influx of capital, both public and private, and attention on the bourgeoning sector. Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

“Darcy Taylor”

CEO & Director

ir@p10neer.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge +44 7876 888 011

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.