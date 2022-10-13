Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release, 13 October 2022 at 11:15 EEST

Resolutions of Talenom Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Talenom Plc was held on 13 October 2022 in Helsinki. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company’s board of directors resolved on exceptional meeting procedures based on the Companies Act. Shareholders and their proxy representatives could participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting and exercise their shareholder rights only by voting in advance and by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance. It was not possible to participate in the meeting in person at the meeting venue.

The Extraordinary General Meeting accepted The Board of Directors’ proposal that an addition is made to the Articles of Association concerning remote participation in the General Meeting as an alternative or without convening to a physical meeting.

The amendment was made to Section 7 of the Articles. The new Section:

7 § NOTICE TO GENERAL MEETING, MEETING VENUE AND MEANS OF PARTICIPATION

The notice convening the General Meeting shall be delivered to the shareholders no earlier than three (3) months and no later than three (3) weeks prior to the General Meeting, however, no later than nine (9) days before the record date of the General Meeting.

The notice shall be delivered to the shareholders by means of a notice published on the company’s website.

In order to be entitled to attend and use their right to speak at the General Meeting, a shareholder must notify the company of its attendance by the date specified in the notice convening the General Meeting, which may not be earlier than ten (10) days prior to the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors may decide on alternative additional means of participating in the General Meeting so that shareholders may exercise their decision-making rights prior to or during the General Meeting by use of telecommunication or other technical means. The Board of Directors may also decide that the General Meeting is arranged without a meeting venue so that the shareholders exercise their full decision-making powers in real time by use of telecommunication or other technical means during the meeting.

In addition to the domicile of the Company, Shareholders’ Meetings can also be held in Helsinki.

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available on Talenom Plc’s website at https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/investors/corporate_governance/egm_2022 no later than from 27 October 2022.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/