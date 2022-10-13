Japan Deep Learning (RNN, CNN, DBN, DSN, GRU) Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for Deep Learning from the Manufacturing Industry and Supportive Government Policies

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Deep Learning Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, and Data Mining), By End-User Industry, By Architecture, and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan deep learning market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for deep learning from the manufacturing industry and supportive government policies. Besides, declining hardware costs is also contributing to the growth of the Japan deep learning market.



The Japanese government is promoting advanced technologies to boost productivity and reduce business losses. Besides, presence of well-developed technological infrastructure and the government's allocation of large funds for research and development activities facilitates the easy integration of advanced technology into existing infrastructure.

Japan leads the world in industrial robot technology and intends to combine it with an open-source deep learning framework to improve results. Industrial robots are being used in the manufacturing industry to streamline and optimize operations.



The addition of deep learning technology enables the industrial robot to make accurate judgments during complex processes by learning from previous examples and can instantly share the knowledge with other existing industrial robots. Industrial robots can make informed decisions about where to pick up a block from a disorganized pile. Deep learning and image recognition with three-dimensional images Deep learning technology allow industrial robots to detect and prevent malfunctions in advance, resulting in increased productivity in the manufacturing industries.



The government-announced `Road to L4` project, which aims to increase the proliferation of advanced mobility services in the country, including level 4 autonomous driving, is also expected to create lucrative opportunities for Japan's deep learning market. In rural areas, older people are unable to drive vehicles with great precision, which increases the number of road accidents.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) intends to build 40 autonomous taxi test sites across the country by 2025. Autonomous vehicles, also known as self-driving cars, use deep learning technology to reduce road fatalities and improve consumer quality of life.

The introduction of self-driving vehicles to support the growing geriatric population and the development of supportive road infrastructure are expected to propel Japan's deep learning market growth over the next five years.



The healthcare industry's increased adoption of advanced technologies to improve customer experience and efficiently maintain patient records is positively impacting market demand.

The growing geriatric population, increased efforts and investments by the world's leading governments to improve elderly care services are accelerating the adoption of deep learning technology across the healthcare vertical. Deep learning technology can also be used to reduce time spent recognizing and categorizing patient belongings and optimizing the room allocation process.

Increased penetration of telehealth and patient monitoring devices is expected to drive deep learning market growth in Japan over the next five years.



The image recognition is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period, owing to the surge in demand for digital image processing, code recognition, facial recognition, pattern recognition, and optical character recognition.



Key players operating in the Japan deep learning market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Preferred Networks, Abeja Inc., Cinnamon Inc., Ubie, and Ascent Robotics, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Japan deep learning from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Japan deep learning market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Japan deep learning market based on offering, application, end user industry, architecture, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Japan deep learning market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Japan deep learning market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Japan deep learning market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Japan deep learning market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Japan deep learning market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Japan deep learning market.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Preferred Networks

Abeja Inc.

Cinnamon Inc.

Ubie

Ascent Robotics

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Japan Deep Learning Market, By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Japan Deep Learning Market, By Application:

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

Japan Deep Learning Market, By End-User Industry:

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Security

Manufacturing

Others

Japan Deep Learning Market, By Architecture:

RNN

CNN

DBN

DSN

GRU

Japan Deep Learning Market, By Region:

Hokkaido & Tohoku

Kanto

Chubu

Kansai

Chugoku

Shikoku

Kyushu

