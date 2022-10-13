United States Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape Report 2022: Focus on Interventional Radiologists and Vascular Surgeons

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The United States Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Radiologists and Vascular Surgeons
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW
- Detailed Research Methodology
- Desk Research and Quantitative Research
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
DEEP VEIN THROMBOSIS (DVT) USA MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Background - What is the scope of the research?
I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)
- Healthcare System
- Number and Type of Healthcare Providers
- Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)
- Healthcare Infrastructure and Utilization
II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS
- Procedure Split by Disease Stage
- Procedure Split by Clot Location
- Procedure Split by Intervention Type
- Procedure Split by Primary Access
- Average Procedures By Physician
- Procedure Growth Rates By Intervention Type
III - BRAND PERCEPTION
- Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
- Best-in-Class Brands
IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
- CI Snapshot
- Key Competitor Activities
- Product portfolio
- Product Approval Overview
- Clinical Trials Overview
- Company Profile
- Product Approvals
- Clinical Trials
- Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
- Key Market Activities
- Major Adverse Events
V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)
- Medical Devices Regulatory Body
- Regulatory Approval Pathway
- Reimbursement landscape
- Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
- Health Insurance Coverage
- Digital Health Policy
VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)
- Referral Pathway
- Treatment Overview
- Treatment Care Pathway
- Treatment Guidelines
- Interventional Therapies
- Interventional Technology
- Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
- Epidemiology
CONCLUSION
- FUTURE TRENDS
APPENDICES
