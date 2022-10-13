United States Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape Report 2022: Focus on Interventional Radiologists and Vascular Surgeons

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The United States Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Radiologists and Vascular Surgeons

Key Topics Covered:



RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

Detailed Research Methodology

Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



DEEP VEIN THROMBOSIS (DVT) USA MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

Healthcare System

Number and Type of Healthcare Providers

Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)

Healthcare Infrastructure and Utilization

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

Procedure Split by Disease Stage

Procedure Split by Clot Location

Procedure Split by Intervention Type

Procedure Split by Primary Access

Average Procedures By Physician

Procedure Growth Rates By Intervention Type

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

Brand Perception (Interventionalists)

Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

CI Snapshot

Key Competitor Activities

Product portfolio

Product Approval Overview

Clinical Trials Overview

Company Profile

Product Approvals

Clinical Trials

Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations

Key Market Activities

Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

Medical Devices Regulatory Body

Regulatory Approval Pathway

Reimbursement landscape

Disease Screening and Awareness Programs

Health Insurance Coverage

Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

Referral Pathway

Treatment Overview

Treatment Care Pathway

Treatment Guidelines

Interventional Therapies

Interventional Technology

Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)

Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

FUTURE TRENDS

APPENDICES



Companies Mentioned

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Penumbra

Angiodynamics

Inari Medical

Argon Medical

Cook Medical

Bard

Cordis (Hellman and Friedman)

ALN

B.Braun

Invamed

thrombolex

Abbott Vascular

Philips

Contego Medical

Vesper Medical

Novate medical. Prevail medical

Vetex medical

Cardiovascular system

Innova vascular

Walk Vascular and Surmodics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qo0lj