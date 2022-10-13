Insights on the Enterprise Content Management System Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Need for Digital Content With the Proliferation of Online Marketing is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Content Management System Market By Solution, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the enterprise content management system market was valued at $21.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $53.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Enterprise content management is used to manage, capture, store, preserve, and deliver content to organizational processes. Enterprise content management reduces workload of organization by maintaining & processing the complex workflow, increase operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience. Furthermore, demand for enterprise content management system is increasing, owing to its features, including securing the stress content and integration of content with business intelligence & business analytics application.



The enterprise content management system market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in need for digital content with the proliferation of online marketing and online customer relationship. Moreover, constant development of the e-commerce industry fuels the demand for enterprise content management systems to store, manage, create, and distribute digital content through online channels.

In addition, increase in adoption of cloud-based enterprise content management system is expected to boost the enterprise content management system market growth in the future. However, high initial costs of implementation and lack of awareness to implement the right solution for the specific needs among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) hinder the growth of enterprise content management system market.



The enterprise content management system market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. According to solution, it is fragmented into records management, case management, document management, mobile content management, imaging & capturing, web content management, digital asset management, and others.

On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players operating in the enterprise content management system market are Adobe, Capgemini, Fabasoft, Hyland Software, Inc., Lexmark International, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, M-Files, Inc., Oracle, Open Text Corporation, and XEROX Corporation.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the enterprise content management system market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing enterprise content management system market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the enterprise content management system market share assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global enterprise content management system market size.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global enterprise CMS market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY SOLUTION

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Records Management

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Case Management

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Document Management

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Mobile Content Management

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Imaging and Capturing

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Web Content Management

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country

4.8 Digital Asset Management

4.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3 Market analysis by country

4.9 Others

4.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.9.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On-Premise

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 BFSI

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 IT and Telecommunication

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Energy and Utilities

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Government and Public Sector

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country

7.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

7.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3 Market analysis by country

7.8 Manufacturing

7.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3 Market analysis by country

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.9.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Oracle Corporation.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Hyland Software, Inc.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Xerox Corporation

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Opentext Corporation

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Alfresco Software, Inc.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Lexmark International, Inc.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 M-Files Inc.

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Microsoft Corporation

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Adobe Systems Incorporated

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Fabasoft

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

