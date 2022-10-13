$3.6 Billion Worldwide Xenon Lights Industry to 2027 - Featuring Osram, General Electric, Philips and Stanley Electric Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xenon Lights Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global xenon lights market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.09% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Xenon lights use a xenon gas-charged and sealed system to produce clean, white and bright light. Also known as high-intensity discharge (HID) lights, they offer high light output, consume low energy, emit less heat and have a longer service life. Xenon bulbs burn relatively more brightly than the glowing filament design bulbs, which helps to improve visibility. Moreover, these lights are cost-effective as compared to their counterparts like other halogen and LED lights. As a result, they are widely used in searchlights, projectors and to simulate natural sunlight for specialized applications across industries and research institutes.



Growing applications of xenon lights across various industries are influencing the growth of the market. These lights are extensively used in the automotive industry to enhance the design and appearance of modern cars. They also assist in improving visibility and indicating the position of other vehicles while driving. Moreover, design-oriented driving enthusiasts use xenon lights to customize the underbody and interior of their cars.

The increasing production of vehicles on account of the rising global population is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, xenon lights are used in interior lighting designs owing to the growing trend of ambient lighting. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth are inflating income levels, changing living standards and rising purchasing power.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key player operating in the market.

Some of the key players include:

Osram

General Electric

Philips

Stanley Electric

Hella

