Kargo Relaunches in the UK to Service Growing Footprint

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo today announced that the company has reestablished a presence in the UK to provide local support to the company’s growing list of European customers and publisher partners. A next-generation digital advertising platform, Kargo creates GDPR-compliant, memorable ad experiences that capture user’s attention and drive better outcomes for advertisers.



Kargo delivers exclusive advertising and content experiences across mobile, video and social, providing differentiated interactive commerce formats, attention metrics and other unique features. With more than 98% reach across premium, local UK publishers, UK advertisers already have access to huge scale with Kargo’s exclusive ad formats. Kargo is integrated with leading UK media companies including BBC, News UK and The Independent.

In the past 12 months, the company has seen more than 80% headcount growth with more than 50 employees based in the UK and across Europe. The company has also made a series of strategic acquisitions including attention-based technology company Parsec, social commerce company StitcherAds, and video player Ziggeo. Kargo has now dramatically expanded its footprint beyond its mobile-first roots to truly differentiate digital advertising experiences across channels.

"Kargo and News Corp have a strong history of using creative mobile advertising approaches to connect our premium publishers to many global blue-chip brands. We see Kargo as a strategic global revenue partner, and we are excited to welcome them back to the UK," said David Rowley at News Corp.

“We are thrilled to be reconnecting with many of our publishers in the UK,” said Tal Almany at Kargo. “UK and European brands deserve performant creative and media capabilities which are pillars of Kargo’s offerings.”

