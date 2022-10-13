Global Linseed Oil Market Size to grow USD 5.39 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 5.4%

New York, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Linseed Oil Market Size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.39 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. North America is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Linseed oil is obtained from flax seeds. The same source is used to produce both linseed oil and flaxseed oil, but they are processed differently, with flaxseed oil being entirely suited for human use while linseed oil is used in industry. One of the oldest and most expensive crops grown in frigid climates is flax. It's safe to use linseed oil around people. While flaxseed oil is entirely suitable for human use and linseed oil is used for industrial uses, linseed and flaxseed oils come from the same source but are processed differently. It improves the oil paints' fluidity, gloss, and transparency. It is a component of putty, which can be painted, hardened, and used as a glass window sealant. Given the well-established connection between nutrition and disease, a lot of people who care about their health are dedicated to eating well and monitoring their diets. Because of the increased focus on its health benefits, linseed oil consumption is anticipated to rise. Because it is organic and of vegetarian origin, linseed oil is replacing other oils like fish oil as a nutritional supplement. Linseed and linseed oil are the planet's richest sources of lignans, a type of polyphenol found in plants. The plant substance lignan, which has anti-carcinogenic properties, serves as phytoestrogens in linseed oil. Numerous researches on rats and mice have demonstrated that lignan-rich linseed oil can shrink a tumor and stop metastasis. Studies on breast and prostate cancer have produced positive outcomes in people. It has been shown through research using lignan-enriched linseed oil that cancer can be avoided. According to a study, the Budwig Diet, one of the most well-known anticancer diets, is made with linseed oil and cottage cheese. The mixing of the oil and cottage cheese causes a chemical reaction between the sulfur protein in the cottage cheese and the linseed oil, which makes it possible for the water-miscible oil to be absorbed into the cells.

Browse key industry insights spread across 198 pages with 108 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global Linseed Oil Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Raw Linseed Oil, Boiled Linseed Oil, and Stand Oil), By Application (Paints & Varnishes, Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Nutrition & Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents

This research report categorizes the market for Linseed Oil based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analysis trends in each of the submarkets. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges that influence the Linseed Oil market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included in order to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the Linseed Oil market.

Based on application, the Linseed Oil market is categorized into Paints & Varnishes, Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Nutrition & Care. The food segment has accounted for the largest revenue in the market because it nourishes the body and enhances general health. Linseed oil is becoming more and more popular in the food and supplement industries. Growing consumer knowledge of linseed oil's health benefits is likely to increase demand for food and nutraceutical supplements during the forecasted period. Due to growing health awareness and disposable income, there is a greater need for premium supplements and fortified food products, which has increased the demand for linseed oil. The increasing usage of linseed oil as a functional food ingredient in a range of food products, including juices, baked goods, muffins, milk & dairy products, dry pasta products, meat products, and macaroni, among others, has lately improved the market outlook. Sales of food items have increased as more consumers adopt a balanced diet

Based on region, the Linseed Oil Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. The high production of flaxseed in China, India, and Australia, as well as the large presence of linseed oil suppliers and manufacturers in the region, are key drivers propelling the expansion of the linseed oil market in the Asia Pacific. Growing awareness of linseed oil's health benefits in the food and pharmaceutical industries is anticipated to have a positive impact on regional market statistics throughout the anticipated time. Construction sector growth and the need for linseed oil for use in flooring, varnishing, and painting have both been accelerated by rising urbanization and industrialization trends in developing countries like China, Indonesia, and India. The need for paints and varnishes is driven by rising residential construction investment throughout Asian nations as a result of the region's expanding population, further boosting projections for the linseed oil industry. Additionally, quick infrastructure development produced a huge demand for wood goods, which is likely to further fuel demand in the Asia Pacific market.

Key Companies & Recent Developments

The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Cargill, Inc., Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, vcShape Foods Inc., KH Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Jamieson Natural Sources, Falcon, Vandeputte Oleochemicals, ConnOils, LLC. And Others Prominent Key Vendors and Players.

