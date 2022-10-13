Casino Group: notes cancellation

English French

Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes (ISIN: Reg S: XS2010039118 / 144A: XS2010038490)

Notes cancellation

Paris, France, 13 October 2022

Casino Group today cancelled a nominal amount of Euro 11,095,000 of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes. This cancellation was made following buybacks in the market.

Accordingly, the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes has been reduced to Euro 719,825,000.

The buybacks of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes were financed using amounts from the Senior Secured Segregated Account. As at 13 October 2022, the balance of the Senior Secured Segregated Account amounted to Euro 66.7 million.

