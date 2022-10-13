Japan Proton Therapy Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027 at a 5.9% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Proton Therapy Market, Share, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan Proton Therapy Market value will be US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027. Over the years, various techniques for cancer treatment have emerged, such as chemotherapy, surgery, and proton therapy. The proton therapy is the new technology and is expected to least impair the quality of life compared to other forms of treatment.

Japan has one of the highest numbers of proton therapy treatment clinics globally. The improving cutting-edge technology in radiotherapy and growing technological development in Japan will further drive the proton therapy industry in the future.



Japan Proton Therapy Potential Market Size was US$ 6.1 Billion post-pandemic recoveries in 2021



The growth of the proton therapy market in Japan is mainly driven by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding preference for advanced therapies by healthcare practitioners, increasing confirmation, and increasing cancer pervasiveness. Another outstanding growth driver is the faster uptake and access and premium pricing. As these systems become more widespread, they are likely to require further refinement and enhancement to respond to the needs of medical staff.



Cancer Types - Market Segmentation



Based on Cancer Types, the proton therapy market of Japan is further segmented into Central Nervous System (CNS) Tumors, Head and Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, GI (Gastro-Intestinal) Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Cancer, Pancreas Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Prostate Cancer, Bone, and Soft Tissue Cancer and Other Cancer. According to the publisher report, Japan Proton Therapy Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.



Besides, proton therapy applications are more inclined towards Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer and lung cancer due to references by healthcare specialists. Moreover, proton therapy is also recognized to be comparatively safer in the case of patients with central nervous system (CNS) tumors.



Although there is less experience with proton therapy combined with chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, favorable outcomes have been reported recently in Japan. Remarkably, these applications are anticipated to drive the revenue for the proton therapy industry over the forecast period.



