Poultry Processing Equipment Market Worth USD 38310 million by 2028 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Poultry processing equipment is used for converting live poultry to raw poultry products that are considered suitable for human consumption. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Poultry Processing Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 32650 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 38310 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7% during the review period.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Types: -

Killing & Defeathering Equipment

Evisceration Equipment

Cut-up Equipment

Deboning & Skinning Equipment

Marinating & Tumbling Equipment

Other Equipment

Applications: -

Chicken

Turkey

Duck

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Baader

BFE Services

Cantrell

Marel

Meyn

Prime Equipment Group

John Bean Technologies

CTB

Brower Equipment

Bayle

TOC of Poultry Processing Equipment Market Research Report: -

1 Study Coverage

2 Global Poultry Processing Equipment Production

3 Global Poultry Processing Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Finding in The Global Poultry Processing Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

