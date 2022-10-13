Baby Food Market Size to Hit $42,008.4 Mn by 2028 | Challenges, Segmentation, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Baby Food Market is valued at USD 29,782.5 Million in 2021, and according to Vantage Market Research's recent analysis, the size of the market is projected to reach a value of USD 42,008.4 Million by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% over the forecast period.



The Growing awareness to enhance the immune system of infants has led to the increasing popularity of baby foods containing breast milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). Owing to the high prevalence of digestive problems in babies, baby foods providing essential nutrients and promoting the digestive health of infants is a factor driving the market growth. Additionally, due to the increasing prevalence of various health-related problems such as osteoporosis, obesity, and high cholesterol, parents prefer low-sugar baby products to inculcate healthy eating habits in their offspring, also a major factor propelling the baby food market.

Overall, Vantage’s study says using human milk in baby food products is a great way to increase sales and appeal to customers. By providing them with a more personalized experience, retailers can create products that are safe to use and easy to store. Additionally, these low-sugar and nutrition-containing foods can boost the baby’s immune system.

VMR’s survey on the baby food market is one of the most comprehensive surveys on the topic. The survey polled over 2,000 food industry professionals who have experience with special food ingredients and especially baby food. The results of the survey showed that most respondents felt that human milk was helpful to boost the immune system and for chemical-free baby food. However, there were some concerns raised about cost and security. Overall, the majority of respondents were satisfied with their experience using baby food service.

Baby Food Market Top Companies Profiles:

Hero Group

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Kewpie Corporation

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

PZ Cussons (UK) Limited

Perrigo Company plc

Royal Friesl and Campina N.V.



Key Insights and Findings from the In-depth Report:

The global baby food market was valued at USD 29,782.5 million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 42,008.4 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

About 40% of the total energy in human milk is come from carbohydrates and mostly from lactose called simple sugar.

The Most abundant proteins present in human milk are α-lactalbumin, secretory immunoglobulin IgA, casein, serum albumin, and lysozyme.

Growing demand for organic baby food and the rising number of working women across the globe, in turn drive the baby food market.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) accounts for the lion's share of the baby food industry in 2021 with a significant CAGR of 9.01 % and is projected to continue its position over the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to the significant demand for baby food in several industries and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region.



Market Dynamics & Growth Drivers

Growing demand for organic baby food and rising number of working women across the globe, and the rapid shift towards convenience foods in turn drive the baby food market.

Today, making an ideal change in the organization of modern homes, most children do not have time for local management, especially food preparation. As a result, the demand for ready-to-eat packaged food has increased. These working mothers love to stock up on ready-to-eat foods for their kids as they can save time and allow them to manage work-life balance (WLB) with their family obligations. Working women are concerned about the nutritional needs of their children as well as their work, and lives and opt for processed baby food products, leading to the growth of the baby food market.

The increasing attraction of children by adding different types of flavors to various baby foods is driving the growth of the baby food industry. Rising health awareness and a growing vegetarian population, as a result, there is rising demand for vegetable-rich baby food, further fueling the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of products with natural ingredients and nutritional values while offering multiple flavors is fueling the growth of the market for baby food.

The report on the Baby Food Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights into Industry

Historical Data, Current Data, and Forecast Data

In-depth Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics

Top and Emerging Company Profiles



Vantage Market Research Segment Analysis:

Product Type: The infant formula category accounted for the largest share of the baby food market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising incidence of breastfeeding problems among women, which has affected the adoption of milk-based baby food products.

Distribution Channel: The supermarket segment had a significant share of the baby food industry during the forecast period, owing to the availability of a wide range of consumer goods under one roof, a huge parking space, and convenient operating hours.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 29,782.5 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 42,008.4 Million CAGR 5.9% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players • Hero Group



• Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.



• Kewpie Corporation



• DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH



• PZ Cussons (UK) Limited



• Perrigo Company PLC



• Royal Friesl and Campina N.V.

Important Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the forecasted market size and growth rate of the baby food market?

Which segments are included in the baby food market?

Which top companies are active in the baby food market?

What are the major stimulating factors for the growth of the baby food market?

How can I get free in-depth sample reports or studies of the baby food market?



Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest CAGR and growth in the past, with baby food or sky-high dominance. Driving factors: Birth rate, low population growth, high center of food production, central women advancement, high workforce, high disposable production, and detailed revision and development (R&D) by various companies’ food markets. China accounts for a major share of the region in terms of revenue in the global market for baby food. In addition, developing economies such as India and Indonesia are expected to fuel market growth in the region. Furthermore, consumer preference towards online channels, especially in the recent situation of epidemic outbreaks to avoid exits and ultimately, to stay safe, leads to higher sales of baby food through online channels.

Recent Developments:

At the beginning of April 2021: The Kraft Heinz Company launched a range of plant-based baby foods to offer babies a high-quality vegetarian diet. The range includes three types of products Potato Bake with Green Beans and Sweet Garden Peas, Risotto with Chickpeas and Pumpkin, and Saucy Pasta Stars with Beans and Carrots.

At the beginning of June 2022: De Nieuwe Melkboer (The New Milkman) and Friesl and Campina join forces to develop a local chain for plant-based dairy alternatives with better revenue model for farmers. De Nieuwe Melkboer, a Friesl and Campina member initiative, provides the first soy-based alternative to milk and yogurt from Dutch soil. The partnership enables De Niue Melkboer to utilize the knowledge and expertise of Friesl and Campina and, in doing so, continue to grow and develop.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Blog: