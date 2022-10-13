Dental Imaging Systems Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology Fuels Growth

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Imaging Systems: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dentistry has seen several staggering and monumental advances during the past few decades because of emerging technology and constant evolution in the field. With these advances, more precise and specialized diagnostic tools, especially for imaging, have become indispensable.
Dental imaging is the process of creating high quality images for the diagnosis and treatment of dental diseases. According to the United States (U.S.) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around half of the adult population in the U.S. has periodontitis, and 1 in 4 children suffer from dental caries; radiographic evaluation plays a critical role as an adjunct to a comprehensive oral examination for the diagnosis and treatment of these and other conditions.
From simple intraoral periapical X-rays and panoramic radiographs to advanced imaging techniques like computed tomography, cone beam computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, and the recent innovations in intraoral scanners, imaging in dentistry has scaled paramount heights. Three-dimensional imaging has made examination of complicated craniofacial structures simpler and diagnosis of complex lesions more accurate.
The fast growth rate of the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems (CBCT) segment is attributed to the rapid emergence of digital technology that has penetrated in all the segments of dental imaging, along with a shift from conventional 2D imaging to 3D imaging, owing to the immeasurable advantages in image capture and processing.
Growth in various disease segments is expected in emerging economies, driven by the increasing expenditures of countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia.
This report provides a detailed analysis of the dental imaging systems market, segmented according to the technology involved, method, end-user, and region.
Based on technology, the market is divided into:
- Dental X-ray systems.
- Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) systems.
- Intraoral cameras.
Based on method, the market is divided into:
- Intraoral Imaging Systems.
- Extraoral Imaging Systems.
Based on end user, the market is divided into:
- Dental Hospitals and Clinics.
- Dental Colleges and Research Establishments.
- Other end users (Dental Radiographic Centers, Forensic Laboratories).
Based on region, the market is divided into:
- North America.
- Europe.
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increase in Oral Diseases and Demand for Dental Health Care
- Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology
- Growing Demand for Dental Implants and Prosthetics
- Rise in the Number of Dental Practitioners Worldwide
- Increasing Health Expenditure and Disposable Income
Market Restraints
- Inflated Cost of Dental Imaging Systems
- Limited Reimbursement for Dental Care
- Regulatory Constraints
- Concern About Health Hazards from Radiation Exposure
Market Opportunities
- Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry
- Fast Adoption of 3D Imaging Technology in Dentistry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Method
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Chapter 11 Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms
