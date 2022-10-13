Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebars Market Report 2022: North America Leads the Way in $215.88 Million Industry

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebars Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Resin Type, Fiber Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebars market is expected to grow from US$ 215.88 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 421.02 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2028.



Reinforced concrete is a composite material that can perform its designated functions only if an adequate bond exists between the reinforcement and concrete. Generally, a steel reinforcing bar is used as reinforcement in concrete structures. FRP rebars have great potential to overcome challenges such as structural and durability deficiencies.

FRP rebars have several advantages over conventional steel; it has higher tensile strength and fatigue resistance and lower creep deformation and unit weight. FRP rebars have been used as internal reinforcements for concrete structures. Their primary advantages over common reinforcing steel rebars rely on their lightness, durability, mechanical properties, and electromagnetic neutrality. For this application, interfacial properties between the rebars and surrounding concrete play a significant role in the mechanical performance of the reinforced concrete structure.



Based on application, the market is segmented into highway bridge and construction, marine structures and waterfronts, water treatment plants, and others. In 2021, the highway bridge and construction segment held the largest share in the market. Increased government spending on infrastructure development projects such as highways has led to the dominance of the highway bridge and construction segment.



Based on geography, the fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebars market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America (SAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America dominated the market. Growing construction activities with increased government spending on infrastructure development led to the dominance of North America in the fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebars market.



The chemicals & materials industry faced unprecedented challenges upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage of raw materials and manpower, the shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties associated with COVID-19 safety protocols adversely affected the fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebars market. The lockdown measures heavily impacted the supply and production of FRP rebars.

As the construction industry is susceptible to economic cycles, construction companies and workers were particularly exposed to the consequences of a sharp decline in economic activity amid the pandemic. Operational shutdown in the construction industry varied by location and project type, depending on the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the timing and stringency of containment measures.

According to European Commission, construction output in the European Union grew by 3.9% in January 2022 compared to December 2021; construction production in Europe similarly increased by 3.9%. Nevertheless, the successful implementation of mass vaccination drives in 2021 resulted in a rise in business activities. With economies reviving their operations, the demand for FRP rebars is expected to rise globally in the coming years as key FRP rebars manufacturers have started resuming their operations, along with restoring their normal production capacities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market Landscape



5. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars - Market Analysis



7. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market Analysis - By Resin Type



8. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market Analysis - By Fiber Type



9. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market Analysis - Application



10. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19



12. Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Owens Corning

Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar

Marshall Composite Technologies, LLC-

Tuf-Bar

Armastek USA

Pultron Composites

FiRep Inc.

Pultrall, Inc.

Schock Bauteile GmbH

Dextra Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/moyub9

Attachment