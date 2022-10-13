$15+ Billion Essential Oils Market - Global Forecast to 2027: Powdered Essential Oil to Create New Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Oils Market By Product Type, Application (Food & beverages, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Aromatherapy, Home Care, and Health Care), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Spices, Flowers), Method of Extraction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global essential oils market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 11.8% in terms of value

The essential oils market is driven by the rise in the use of essential oils in the food & beverage industry like- candies, confectionery, pickles, and soft drinks and in aromatherapy in treating numerous disorders such as mental illnesses, respiratory infections, digestive control, olfactory disorders, and sleep disorders, among others.

Essential oil is a potent aromatic component isolated from an odoriferous plant of a single botanical species. It is highly concentrated and volatile and is made of various chemical constituents, which give it the characteristic fragrance that is inherent to its parent plant.

Furthermore, the use of essential oils in the food industry, as antioxidants, flavorings, or colorants, has also increased, and they can also be used for food preservation. The use of essential oils to improve both food safety and shelf-life of meat products has been mostly used in food products, mainly in fresh beef, chicken, lamb, or rabbit meat.

By application, the aromatherapy is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

The rising popularity of aromatherapy and other alternative medicine is increasing in demand, as are the relaxing effects of essential oils when applied through a massage. The health industry has begun to incorporate essential oils in aromatherapy applications to treat Alzheimer's, bronchitis, and various cardiovascular problems.

Changing lifestyles and their consequences, such as high stress and depression, along with increasing disposable incomes, results in an increase in demand for aromatherapy. Ginger oil, pine oil, oregano oil, and wintergreen oil are some of the essential oils used on a large scale in alternative therapies.

The National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA), the Alliance of International Aroma Therapists, and The Canadian Federation of Aroma Therapists have established standards for aromatherapy certification in the US and Canada. This would allow the essential oil industry to use different oils for various aromatherapy products, globally.

By type, the orange essential oil is widely used in all the domains due to the presence of the high amount of vitamin C and appealing fragrance

Oranges are full of vitamin C and offer several health advantages. The rind of the sweet orange, Citrus synesis, is used to make orange essential oil. Cold pressing, a technique used to extract the oils from the rind, is used to accomplish this. Brazil is the leading orange producer in the world producing about 30% of the world's output.

Orange oil, which is energetic, is one of the most widely used options in aromatherapy. The oil can decrease various kinds of pain such as inflammation, muscle spasms, tissue damage, pain from bone fractures, headache, etc.

The Asia Pacific market is being driven by an increase in demand for domestic products brought on by an expanding middle class

The Asia Pacific region is mostly segmented into India, China, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of Asia pacific. The improving standard of living and high per capita income in the region, along with higher expenditure, are driving up the demand for essential oils, which has been significantly influenced by the growth of the wellness and leisure sectors.

The demand for citrus-based essential oils like orange and lemon has also attracted a lot of consumer interest in some of nations. The product is becoming more widely used in the personal care and household products sectors, and the usage of citrus essential oil in tastes, odorants, and pharmaceutical substances has lately increased.

With emerging economies, growing industrialization, increasing demand for processed foods, and consumer preference for quality products, ingredient suppliers are becoming increasingly optimistic about the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 352 Published September 2022 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $ 8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $ 15.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Macroeconomic Indicators



Rise in Depression and Anxiety Disorders

Increasing Demand for Organic Food

Drivers

Increase in Demand for Aromatherapy

Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients and Clean Label Products

Increased Use of Essential Oils in Homecare Products

Use of Essential Oils as an Additive in Feed

Demand for Essential Oils in Cosmetic & Fragrance Industry

Restraints

Depletion of Natural Resources

Side Effects Associated with Specific Essential Oils

Opportunities

Powdered Essential Oil to Create New Opportunities

Challenges

Prevalence of Synthetic/Adulterated Products

Leading players profiled in this report:

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

DSM (Netherlands)

Givaudan (Switzerland)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Symrise (Germany)

Robertet SA (France)

MANE (France)

doTERRA (US)

NOW Foods (US)

Lebermuth, Inc. (US)

BIOLANDES (France)

Norex Flavours Private Limited (India)

India Essential Oils (India)

Falcon (India)

FAROTTI S.r.l. (Italy)

Rocky Mountains Oils, LCC (US)

Young Living Essential Oils, LC. (US)

Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd. (New Zealand)

VedaOils (India)

HCP Wellness (India)

Vital Herbs (India)

CV Rasayana Wangi (Indonesia)

Alchemy Chemicals (India)

