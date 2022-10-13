New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) in Wealth Management - Thematic Research" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06328141/?utm_source=GNW





Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) is no longer just a buzzword.The theme is having a major impact on the broader financial services industry - particularly the wealth management sector.



Globally, HNW investors allocate an average of 26% of their financial assets to ESG investment products.However, there are strong differences between wealth managers’ ESG commitments.



According to 2021 Global Wealth Managers Survey, 51% of wealth managers in the HNW space have an ESG proposition; this proportion jumps as high as 87% in the UK but falls to as little as 23% in New Zealand.



- 82% of wealth managers expect the proportion of financial client assets allocated to ESG investments to increase over the next 12 months.

- HNW investors opt for ESG investments for a multitude of reasons. However, return on investment considerations are the number one driver.

- Younger generations are more open to ESG investments. Using the UK as an example, 75% of consumers in their 20s regard sustainable investing as “very important” or “somewhat important.”

- HNW investors expect a sophisticated ESG proposition. Globally, 73% of wealth managers agree that HNW investors expect ESG products that apply positive as opposed to negative screening strategies.



