Global Marine Gensets Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Marine Gensets estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Defense Vessels segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
- The Marine Gensets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.Offshore Support Vessels Segment to Record 3% CAGR
- In the global Offshore Support Vessels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$546.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$662.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 114 Featured)
ABB Ltd.
Caterpillar, Inc.
Cummins India Ltd.
Deutz AG
Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.
Kohler Co.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG
Sole Diesel
Valley Power Systems
Wartsila Corporation
Yanmar Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023
Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails
Market Momentum
EXHIBIT 2: Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings
Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA)
in the Year 2020
Global Marine Gensets Market under the COVID-19 Lens
Sales of Recreational Boats, Watercrafts & Yachts Slump
Impacting the Value Chain
Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in
the US by Age Group: 2021
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 4: Marine Gensets - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
51 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Marine Gensets: Delivering Required Thrust to Marine
Transportation
Marine Gensets Market: Prospects and Outlook
Post Pandemic Rebounding of the Shipbuilding Industry Offers
Strong Hope
Key Challenges Impacting Industry Growth
Commercial Vessels Segment Poised for High Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial Vessels,
Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels, and Other Vessel
Types
Diesel Fuel Dominates Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Marine Gensets Market by Fuel (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel, and
Hybrid Fuel
Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
EXHIBIT 7: World Marine Gensets Market by Region (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Marine Gensets Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,
Japan, and Canada
An Introduction to Marine Gensets
Primary Factors Influencing Selection of Prudent & Right Marine
Generator
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Marine Gensets Market Sails Ahoy & Rides the Great Wave of
Proliferating Demand
Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for
Marine Gensets
EXHIBIT 9: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded
in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade
Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2025, 2030 and 2035
EXHIBIT 11: Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage
of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for
Marine Gensets for Merchant Ships
Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine
Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market
EXHIBIT 12: Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-
Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2018 & 2022E
EXHIBIT 13: Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or
International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018
EXHIBIT 14: Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for
the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2021E
Naval Ships: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military
Supremacy Widen the Business Case
EXHIBIT 15: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for
Naval Ship Gensets: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine
Gensets Market
EXHIBIT 16: New Orders for Cargo Vessels Market Worldwide: New
Order Book by Vessel Type for 2021E
Expected Growth in Demand for Superyachts Post Pandemic to
Benefit Boat Manufacturing Activities
EXHIBIT 17: Expected Gains in Yacht Building to Benefit OE
Suppliers of Gensets: Global Number of Superyachts 100 FT or
Larger (In Units) for Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024
Select Popular Boat Generators
Offshore E&P Projects and Offshore Wind Projects Drive Demand
for Marine Gensets Used in OSVs
EXHIBIT 18: Offshore Exploration & Production Capital
Expenditure in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 19: Offshore Wind Power Capacity in GW for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Marine Gensets Market Stands to Gain from Prevailing Scenario
in the FPSO Industry
A Snapshot of Select Major Under Construction FPSO Projects
Worldwide
Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents
Favorable Outlook for Marine Gensets Market
EXHIBIT 20: Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
EXHIBIT 21: Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the
Years 2019, 2020, 2023 & 2026
How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 22: Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Superyachts Cruise Ahead Swiftly with Advances in Marine
Generator Technology
Hydroelectric Generators for Yachts Boast Smart Functions &
Green Credentials
Demand Rises for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets
Variable Speed Generators, a Simple Yet Potent Technology to
Achieve Energy Savings
Relation Between Speed and Torque & Its Importance in Energy
Efficiency
Advancements in Marine Generators: A Review
Kohler Develops Low CO Gasoline Marine Generator
Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on
Designing of Efficient Gensets
Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected
Starters
Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs
Advanced Electronic Control to Make Marine Diesel Gensets
Competitive
Magnet Shaft Generator Technology
Variable Speed Generators for Commercial Ships
Enhancing Comfort and Safety on Recreational Boats
Stringent Environmental Regulations: A Major Market Deterrent
for Diesel Gensets
Pollutant Emissions from Diesel Engines: A Review
Unique Challenges Encountered by Marine Gensets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
