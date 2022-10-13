Global Marine Gensets Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Gensets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799054/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Marine Gensets estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Defense Vessels segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

- The Marine Gensets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.Offshore Support Vessels Segment to Record 3% CAGR

- In the global Offshore Support Vessels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$546.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$662.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins India Ltd.

Deutz AG

Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

Sole Diesel

Valley Power Systems

Wartsila Corporation

Yanmar Co., Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023

Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails

Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 2: Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings

Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA)

in the Year 2020

Global Marine Gensets Market under the COVID-19 Lens

Sales of Recreational Boats, Watercrafts & Yachts Slump

Impacting the Value Chain

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in

the US by Age Group: 2021

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 4: Marine Gensets - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

51 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Marine Gensets: Delivering Required Thrust to Marine

Transportation

Marine Gensets Market: Prospects and Outlook

Post Pandemic Rebounding of the Shipbuilding Industry Offers

Strong Hope

Key Challenges Impacting Industry Growth

Commercial Vessels Segment Poised for High Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial Vessels,

Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels, and Other Vessel

Types

Diesel Fuel Dominates Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Marine Gensets Market by Fuel (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel, and

Hybrid Fuel

Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

EXHIBIT 7: World Marine Gensets Market by Region (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Marine Gensets Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,

Japan, and Canada

An Introduction to Marine Gensets

Primary Factors Influencing Selection of Prudent & Right Marine

Generator

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Marine Gensets Market Sails Ahoy & Rides the Great Wave of

Proliferating Demand

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for

Marine Gensets

EXHIBIT 9: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded

in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade

Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2025, 2030 and 2035

EXHIBIT 11: Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage

of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for

Marine Gensets for Merchant Ships

Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine

Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

EXHIBIT 12: Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-

Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2018 & 2022E

EXHIBIT 13: Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or

International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018

EXHIBIT 14: Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for

the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2021E

Naval Ships: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military

Supremacy Widen the Business Case

EXHIBIT 15: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for

Naval Ship Gensets: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine

Gensets Market

EXHIBIT 16: New Orders for Cargo Vessels Market Worldwide: New

Order Book by Vessel Type for 2021E

Expected Growth in Demand for Superyachts Post Pandemic to

Benefit Boat Manufacturing Activities

EXHIBIT 17: Expected Gains in Yacht Building to Benefit OE

Suppliers of Gensets: Global Number of Superyachts 100 FT or

Larger (In Units) for Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Select Popular Boat Generators

Offshore E&P Projects and Offshore Wind Projects Drive Demand

for Marine Gensets Used in OSVs

EXHIBIT 18: Offshore Exploration & Production Capital

Expenditure in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

EXHIBIT 19: Offshore Wind Power Capacity in GW for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Marine Gensets Market Stands to Gain from Prevailing Scenario

in the FPSO Industry

A Snapshot of Select Major Under Construction FPSO Projects

Worldwide

Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents

Favorable Outlook for Marine Gensets Market

EXHIBIT 20: Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

EXHIBIT 21: Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the

Years 2019, 2020, 2023 & 2026

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 22: Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Superyachts Cruise Ahead Swiftly with Advances in Marine

Generator Technology

Hydroelectric Generators for Yachts Boast Smart Functions &

Green Credentials

Demand Rises for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets

Variable Speed Generators, a Simple Yet Potent Technology to

Achieve Energy Savings

Relation Between Speed and Torque & Its Importance in Energy

Efficiency

Advancements in Marine Generators: A Review

Kohler Develops Low CO Gasoline Marine Generator

Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on

Designing of Efficient Gensets

Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected

Starters

Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs

Advanced Electronic Control to Make Marine Diesel Gensets

Competitive

Magnet Shaft Generator Technology

Variable Speed Generators for Commercial Ships

Enhancing Comfort and Safety on Recreational Boats

Stringent Environmental Regulations: A Major Market Deterrent

for Diesel Gensets

Pollutant Emissions from Diesel Engines: A Review

Unique Challenges Encountered by Marine Gensets



