United States Adaptive Optics Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Need for Corrective Eyewear and Rising Applications of Adaptive Optics in Ophthalmology and Retinal Imaging

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Adaptive Optics Market, By Component (Wavefront Sensor, Control System and Wavefront Modulator), By Type (Natural Guide Star Adaptive Optics, Laser Guide Star Adaptive Optics), By End User, and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States adaptive optics market is projected to register growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the growing need for corrective eyewear and the rising application of adaptive optics in ophthalmology and retinal imaging. Besides, increasing R&D activities and continuous technological advancements are supporting the growth of the United States adaptive optics market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 4.2 million Americans aged 40 and up have low vision or are legally blind. Diabetes-related retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and cataract are among the diseases that are becoming more common in older adults.

The most common retinal degenerative diseases in the United States are age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinitis pigmentosa (RP). A fundus camera with adaptive optics aids in the observation of disruptions in a retinitis pigmentosa patient's cone mosaic. The development of deformable mirrors to reduce the complexity of adaptive optics-optical coherence tomography and make the equipment more cost-effective and compact is expected to increase the demand for adaptive optics in healthcare.

High-end investments by market players and leading authorities as well as rising demand for high-resolution microscopy for various biomedical research operations are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the US adaptive optics market.

Consumers' spending power is increasing, allowing them to afford a better lifestyle. Free-space optical communication systems use free space as a communication medium between transceivers that transmit optical signals in line of sight. Free-space optical communication systems are used to transmit very high-speed multi-Gb/s large-capacity aerospace communications. It can connect two remote sites wirelessly and with high bandwidth.

FSO lasercom is in high demand in metropolitan areas where laying fibre optics cable is prohibitively expensive. It has several advantages over traditional radio frequency (RF) wireless communications technology, including lower power requirements and higher bandwidth (data rates), portability, and smaller packaging.

Free-space optical communication systems are susceptible to atmospheric attenuation, and adaptive optics can restore light waves, which should improve FSO communication. Early adoption of advanced technologies in the United States and ongoing efforts to develop high-speed internet connections for a seamless consumer experience are expected to drive demand for the US adaptive optics market over the next five years.

The United States adaptive optics market segmentation is based on component, type, end user, regional distribution, and company. Based on component, the market is divided into wavefront sensor, control system and wavefront modulator.

The wavefront sensor is expected to account for the largest share in the United States adaptive optics market during the forecast period, owing to the wide application of wavefront sensors for laser material processing and laser beam diagnostic.

