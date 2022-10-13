Global Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Voltage Industrial Controls Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799027/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Low Voltage Industrial Controls estimated at US$737.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Circuit Breakers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$372.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Contactors & Relays segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $201.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

- The Low Voltage Industrial Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$201.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$181.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$134.1 Million by the year 2027.

- Motor Starters Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR

- In the global Motor Starters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$89.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$124.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Chint Group Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

WEG S.A.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Impact on the Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP and LV Industrial Controls

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Limited Market Opportunities Amid Subdued Industrial Activity

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q

2020, & 2Q 2020

Business Climate Indicator (BCI) in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020

An Introduction to Low Voltage (LV) Industrial Controls

Circuit Breaker

Contactors & Relays

Motor Starters

Thermal Overload Relays

LV Industrial Controls: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market by Application:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Process

Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,

and Other Applications

Effects of the Pandemic

Recent Market Activity

While Developed Regions Lead the LV industrial control

Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future

Growth

World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,

Europe, and Japan

Analysis by Product Type: Circuit Breakers, the Largest Segment

World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market by Product (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Circuit Breakers,

Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays,

and Other Products

Low Voltage Industrial Controls - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Process Industry & Manufacturing: Major End-Use Verticals

Digital Transformation Drive to Accelerate Uptake

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019 through 2023

Relevance in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation,

Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time to Recover:

Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)

for April, July & December 2020

Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region (in Units)

for the Years 2018 and 2038

Automation Trends Favor Growth

Industry 4.0 to Give Market Impetus

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Low Voltage Sensor Technology for Easy Monitoring and Control

of Energy Sources

IoT Sensors Improve Functionality of Industrial Controls

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Increased Role of Automation in Automotive Industry Augurs Well

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Sustained Emphasis on Workplace Safety in Mining Sector Bodes Well

Technology Advancements to Give Impetus to Market Expansion in

the Long-Term



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

