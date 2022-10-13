In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers Global Market Research Report 2022

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report provides detailed exposure to the in vitro diagnostic analyzer market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of in vitro diagnostic analyzers along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.
Due to recent rapid technological advancements and automation, the range and complexity of diagnostic tests have increased significantly. Disease detection is now possible before the appearance of symptoms, predicting beneficial and adverse treatment outcomes.
The growing focus on point-of-care (POC) diagnostics leads to the development of compact and portable analyzers. As more IVD tests become compatible with POC environments, healthcare providers may take advantage of evolving IVDs to effectively treat life-threatening illness, optimizing healthcare delivery.
The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players. It covers the competitive environment, patent analysis and regulatory scenario. The report details the market shares of IVD analyzers based on test type, automation, design, application and end-user.
The market is segmented into immunoassay analyzers, clinical chemistry, hematology and hemostasis analyzers, molecular diagnostic analyzers, POC analyzers and others based on test type. By automation, analyzers are categorized into semi-automated and fully automated analyzers. Applications are infectious disease, diabetes, oncology, cardiology, nephrology and others.
The market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and academic research institutes, by end users.
This report includes the company profiles of key players with detailed information about business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also describes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.
This report will provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the IVD analyzers industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand.
Company profiles of major players, including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Quidel Corp, Roche and Siemens Healthineers AG
