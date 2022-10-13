IoT-Enabled Engineering, Procurement, And Construction Market To Reach US$ 13,800.2 Bn By 2032 | Fact.MR

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, says that the global EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) market stands at US$ 7,927.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.7% through 2032. The market is being driven by the rise in infrastructure development worldwide and government spending on the development of industry verticals such as oil & gas, power & energy, and chemicals.



Engineering, procurement, and construction firms are highly beneficial to their clients to gain expertise in projected development along with increased cost-effectiveness. With the substantial rise in infrastructure development such as roads & bridges, railways, ports, and others, demand for EPC contractors or firms has grown gradually to provide ready-to-use projects to owners or clients on a dedicated deadline and fixed price.

EPC services are gaining popularity worldwide in the power & energy and oil & gas sectors. Various EPC firms have secured contracts and provided services to these sectors for the establishment of their production facilities and plants.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global EPC market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.7% and be valued at US$ 13,800.2 billion by 2032 .

. The engineering, procurement, and construction market expanded a 4.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under the end-use industry segment, roads & bridges account for a leading share of 17%.

North America leads the global market with 34% market share in 2021.

Utility of EPC services is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.8% and 6.7%, respectively, in Europe and East Asia.





Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Profiled EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Industry

Bechtel

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

Fluor

Technip FMC

Saipem

Bilfinger

Petrofac

Técnicas Reunidas

KBR

Samsung Engineering

SK Engineering & construction

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

Daelim Industrial

GS Engineering & Construction Corporation

Wood, Plc



The engineering, procurement, and construction market is highly competitive with the presence of several established companies. Companies are aggressively securing contracts and offering EPC services to establish plants and production facilities in different industry verticals.

For instance:

In May 2022, Tata power solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, secured a single solar EPC contract of 1 GW from SJVN Ltd. The project is aimed at the reduction of 2,287,128 kg of carbon emissions and will generate around 2,500 million units of energy annually.

In January 2021, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) secured an EPC contract for a 200 MW of grid-connected solar power project in Gujarat, India, through an e-reverse auction initiated by NTPC Limited.

In June 2022, Cal Solar Inc. announced the launch of EPC services to provide services to solar and energy development companies by leveraging its team of in-house engineers, estimators, and state-wide installation crew.



Market Development

The EPC market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous market players. Despite the extreme competition, market players are expected to enjoy significant growth opportunities over the forecast period (2022-2032) with the adoption of various organic and inorganic strategies.

Market players are securing contracts from different industry verticals such as power & energy and oil & gas, which is simultaneously expanding their consumer base worldwide.

Segmentation of EPC Industry Survey

By End-use Industry : Power Oil & Gas Energy Roads & Bridges Railways Ports, Airports, and Inland Water Transport Building Construction Telecom Utilities Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of end-use industry (power, oil & gas, energy, roads & bridges, railways, ports, airports, inland water transport, building construction, telecom, utilities, others (not covered elsewhere)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

