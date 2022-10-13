New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Driver for Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798989/?utm_source=GNW



- Global LED Driver for Lighting Market to Reach $44.4 Billion by 2026

- LED lighting drivers are electronic devices that play an important role in delivering regulated, constant and reliable power supply to LED lights for ensuring smooth functioning and preventing premature failure of LEDs. LED lighting drivers control LEDs and allow users to vary their intensity according to the requirement. These devices offer various advantages for LEDs with compact footprint, reliable operation and enhanced efficiency over the dimming curve. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LED Driver for Lighting estimated at US$20.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.4 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for LED Driver for Lighting, and is projected to reach US$12.2 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 25.7% over the analysis period.

- Growth in the global is set to be fueled by increasing adoption of LED lighting for their high energy efficiency and associated cost saving. Global demand for LED lighting drivers is fueled by replacement of traditional light sources like incandescent and CFLs by LEDs coupled with government initiatives to increase awareness regarding the use of energy-efficient as well as cost-saving lighting systems. Product innovations and technological advancements to improve efficiency of lighting systems along with increasing use of LED lightings in various applications like automotive, outdoor, horticulture and industrial are poised to further drive the market. In addition, increasing demand for LED lighting in general lighting application, integration of lighting systems and IoT, and implementation of standard protocols related to lighting control are propelling the LED driver market. Increasing investment in advertisement is expected to considerably drive the adoption of digital signage and create the need for LED drivers. Another factor that holds positive implications for the LED driver market is smart city projects across various countries for developing sustainable and technologically advanced spaces. These initiatives are anticipated to drive the requirement of IoT-based smart LED lighting solutions. Rapid penetration is projected for intelligent LED lighting in residential indoor lighting, security lighting, commercial lighting, lighting of public spaces, energy efficiency lighting in commercial and residential spaces, human-centric lighting at offices, homes and healthcare facilities, and horticulture lighting, among others, in the coming years. Europe and the US are expected to witness increasing LED Lighting adoption as the regions embark on the much needed energy efficiency drive helped by a multitude of energy saving regulations. Furthermore, tax incentives, clean energy alternatives and energy subsidies are the few other factors that are drawing these countries towards LED lighting uptake, in turn driving the demand for LED drivers for lighting. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to technological advancements, declining prices of LEDs, economic development, government policies, and rapid urbanization across developing countries like China, India and Japan. The market for constant current type is forecast to dominate market share over the analysis period, driven by features such as increased control, clear display, and uniform brightness. Constant current LED drivers are designed for LEDs that require a fixed output current and a range of output voltages. Applications that require several LED lights to be connected in series make use of constant current LED drivers. With the ability to maintain a more consistent level of brightness across all LED series, constant current driver is the most ideal method to drive high power LEDs. The precise control of the current enables more accurate projection of failure rates.



Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)

AC Electronics

Atmel Corporation

Cree, Inc.

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips NV

Macroblock, Inc

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

Rohm Semiconductors

Texas Instruments, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

LED Driver for Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Burgeoning Demand for LED Lighting Drives the Global LED

Drivers Market

Global Lamp Market by Technology (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 &

2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Installed Base for

CFL, Fluorescent, Halogen, Incandescent, and LED Replacement

Constant Current LED Drivers Dominate the Market

Europe and the US Dominate the LED Drivers Market, Asia-Pacific

to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Type A Lamps Dominate, While Lamps with integrated Modules to

Drive Market Expansion

Outdoor Segment to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Key Challenges

Competitive Landscape



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Adoption of LED Lighting Due to Superior Attributes

over Traditional Lighting Technologies Drive Market Growth

LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison

Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Ultra-High-

Efficiency LED Drivers

Global Electricity Demand by Region/Country (2016-2040):

Breakdown of Demand (Thousand TWh) for Australia, Brazil,

Canada, China, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East & North

Africa, South East Asia, USA, and Rest of World

Expanding Applications of LED Lighting Expands the Addressable

Market Opportunity for LED Drivers

Smart LED Drivers Grow in Commercial Value as IoT Based

Lighting Rises in Popularity

Rapidly Evolving Smart Lighting Opportunity Drives Demand for

IoT Optimized LED Drivers with Standardized Communication

Interfaces: Global Smart Lighting Smart (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Rise of Smart Cities with Smart Lighting Needs to Boost

Opportunities for LED Drivers

LED Drivers Benefit from the Increased Penetration of LEDs in

Street Lighting Application Hitherto Dominated by HID Lights

Cities Switch towards LEDs to Modernize and Make Street

Lighting Smart

Myriad Benefits Drive Increased Demand for LED Drivers in

Industrial Automation

Growing use of Miniaturized LED Lighting Drivers

Exponential Increase in Urbanization Drive Development of

Higher Quality, More Efficient, and Longer Lasting LED

Solutions

Table : World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Table : Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a

% of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990,

2018 & 2050

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Need to Support Plant Protection and Health in Controlled

Environment Spurs LED Drivers Demand in Horticulture

Applications

LED Drivers Find New Opportunities in Architectural and

Landscape Lighting

Growing Popularity of LED Drivers in Retail Display Segment



