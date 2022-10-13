New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Energy Transition Market Analysis by Sectors (Power, Electrical Vehicles, Renewable Fuels, Hydrogen and CCS/CCU) and Trends, 2015-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06328057/?utm_source=GNW





Energy transition in Africa is unique due to lower levels of energy access and grid reliability in some countries.



While the rollout of renewables may be slower than other regions, solar PV and wind are still expected to see the largest percentage increase in capacity between 2020-2030.



Africa has gained attention as a potential powerhouse for green hydrogen production due to abundant renewable resources and proximity to developing markets in Europe.



Scope

- Renewables share of African countries from 2015-2030

- Thermal power decommissioning and upcoming capacity 2022-2030

- Regional policies supporting renewables, electric vehicles, and hydrogen

- Projects and demand markets for clean hydrogen



- Africa represents a unique market for new energy technologies. Learn the intricacies of the market for power, EVs, and hydrogen and where opportunities lie.

