- Global Integrated Passive Devices Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

- The global market for Integrated Passive Devices estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$986 Million by the end of the analysis period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $334.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR Integrated Passive Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$334.2 Million in the year 2020 and is forecast to reach US$514 Million by the end of the analysis period. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$254 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Latin America, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)

3DiS Technologies

Global Communication Semiconductor, LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Johanson Technology, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

OnSemi

STMicroelectronics





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798923/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?

Semiconductor Industry?

EXHIBIT 2: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the

Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to

Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of

Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by

Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help

Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 4: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Impact of COVID-19 on IPDs in the Electronics and

Semiconductors Industry

Sustainable Strategies of Manufacturers to Counter Supply Chain

Issues

An Introduction to Integrated Passive Devices

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Silicon-based IPDs Lead Global Market

Developing Regions Promise High Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: Integrated Passive Devices - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for IPDs from Consumer Electronics Industry

EXHIBIT 6: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$

Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

IPD Usage in Electronic Assembly

Miniaturization Trend and High Performance Devices Fuel Demand

for IPDs

Rising Smartphone Adoption Strengthens Demand for IPDs

EXHIBIT 7: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 8: Smartphone Adoption Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

Apple to Adopt IPDs in 3nm 2022 iDevices to Boost Battery Size

Growing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Fuel Demand for IPDs

EXHIBIT 9: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of

Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle

(In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Market to Benefit from the Rising Use of Automotive

Infotainment Systems

EXHIBIT 11: World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by

Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument

Cluster, Telematics, HUD, and Other Products

Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel

Demand for Infotainment Systems

Advanced On-Board Infotainment Systems Make Their Way Into the

Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for IPDs Market

EXHIBIT 13: Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million

Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

5G Network Adoption to Spur Need for IPDs

EXHIBIT 15: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 16: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology for 2019 and 2025

Rising Use of IPDs in Wearable Devices Augurs Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 17: Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of

Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)

EXHIBIT 18: Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by

Product for 2020 & 2024

LED Lighting: A Prominent Application

EXHIBIT 19: Global LED Lighting Market in US$ Million by

Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Adoption of Smart Home Automation Solutions Spur Demand for IPDs

EXHIBIT 20: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Integrated Passive Components Play a Vital Role in PCB Board

Technology Development

Research Focus on Integration of Passive Components in 3D

Configurations

Chipset Specific IPDs for IoT Applications

Role of Photosensitive Glass Ceramics in Enabling High-

Performance RF Devices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Integrated Passive Devices Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Silicon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for WLAN

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for WLAN by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for WLAN by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cellular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Cellular by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for GPS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for GPS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bluetooth by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Bluetooth by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Bluetooth by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Wireless Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Wireless Technologies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Wireless

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMS &

EMI Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for EMS & EMI Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for EMS & EMI Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

IPD by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for RF IPD by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for RF IPD by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for LED Lighting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for LED Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Communications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Communications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Integrated Passive Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Material - Silicon, Glass and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices by

Material - Silicon, Glass and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Wireless Technology - WLAN,

Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Other Wireless Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices by

Wireless Technology - WLAN, Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Other

Wireless Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Wireless Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for WLAN, Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Other Wireless

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Application - EMS & EMI

Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices by

Application - EMS & EMI Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for EMS & EMI Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Communications, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: USA Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communications,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communications, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Material - Silicon, Glass and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by Material - Silicon, Glass and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Wireless Technology - WLAN,

Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Other Wireless Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by Wireless Technology - WLAN, Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and

Other Wireless Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Wireless Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for WLAN, Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Other Wireless

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Application - EMS & EMI

Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by Application - EMS & EMI Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for EMS & EMI Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Communications, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communications,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communications, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Material - Silicon, Glass and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by Material - Silicon, Glass and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Wireless Technology - WLAN,

Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Other Wireless Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by Wireless Technology - WLAN, Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and

Other Wireless Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Wireless Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for WLAN, Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Other Wireless

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Application - EMS & EMI

Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by Application - EMS & EMI Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for EMS & EMI Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Communications, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communications,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communications, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Material - Silicon, Glass and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: China Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by Material - Silicon, Glass and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Wireless Technology - WLAN,

Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Other Wireless Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: China Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by Wireless Technology - WLAN, Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and

Other Wireless Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Wireless Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for WLAN, Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Other Wireless

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Application - EMS & EMI

Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: China Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by Application - EMS & EMI Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for EMS & EMI Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Communications, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: China Historic Review for Integrated Passive Devices

by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communications,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communications, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Integrated Passive Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Passive

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Passive Devices by Material - Silicon, Glass and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Passive

Devices by Material - Silicon, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Passive

Devices by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798923/?utm_source=GNW



