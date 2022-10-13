Global Ceramic Matrix Composites and Carbon Matrix Composites Markets/Technology Analysis Report 2022: Revenue/Sales Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections Through 2027

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Matrix Composites and Carbon Matrix Composites: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an updated review of CMC and CAMC technology, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for this technology.
The report also studies the market by applications, matrix and reinforcement. The application segment includes aerospace and defense, electronics, energy and environmental, mechanical and chemical, medical and dental, sensors and instrumentation, and transportation. The matrix segment includes carbon, silicon carbide, alumina, calcium phosphate and others. The reinforcement segment includes continuous fiber, short fibers and other fibers.
Within this sector, CMCs and CAMCs are primarily used for friction products, engine components, thermal shields and armor products.
Despite the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on industries, countries have increased defense budgets and military spending. Multiple nations are in the race to become super and nuclear powers due to the use of these materials that can tolerate temperature and impact, which are lightweight for vehicles and armor, creating huge demand in this industry.
Demand for ceramic and carbon matrix composites is projected to continue growing at a fairly rapid pace during the forecast period due to various factors, including:
- Sustained demand for CMCs and CAMCs in existing applications due to their unique properties.
- The migration of certain applications (e.g., jet turbine engines) from pilot production to mass production.
- Introduction of new composite materials with enhanced properties.
- Introduction of more efficient and cost-effective production technologies that will facilitate economies of scale.
- Growing penetration of nanocomposite materials with advanced performance characteristics.
- High levels of related research and development (R&D) activity.
The market analysis conducted by the publisher for this report is divided into four sections.
- First section: This provides an introduction to the topic and a historical review of CMC and CAMC technology, including an outline of recent events. Current and emerging applications for ceramic and carbon matrix composites are also identified and grouped into segments (i.e., aerospace and defense, electronics, energy and environmental, mechanical and chemical, medical and dental, sensors and instrumentation, transportation, others).
- Second section: This provides a technological review of ceramic and carbon matrix composites. It offers a revised and detailed description of various types of ceramic composites, new and emerging materials for CMC and CAMC primary and secondary phases and typical fabrication methods and innovative processes for ceramic and carbon matrix composites. It concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2013, including examples of recently issued or applied for patents, and highlights the most active research organizations operating in this field.
- Third section: This entails the analysis of current CMC and CAMC revenue, followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends. It concludes by providing projected revenues for ceramic and carbon matrix composites within each segment, along with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period from 2022 through 2027.
- Fourth section: This covers the global industry structure. The report offers a list of the leading suppliers of ceramic and carbon matrix composites, along with descriptions of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue/sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the new technological developments in the fabrication of ceramic and carbon matrix composites, while outlining technical issues
- Evaluation and forecast the actual market size for CMCs and CAMCs, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by matrix type, application, reinforcement type, and region
- Review of existing fields of application for CMCs and CAMCs and investigate emerging applications
- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2022 to 2027)
- In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Assessment of patent grants for innovations in CMC and CAMC materials, fabrication methods, and applications across each major category
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M, Hitachi Chemical, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Kyocera Group, Saint-Gobain, Sumitomo Electric (SEI), and Ube Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- What's New in this Report?
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Composite Materials
- Composite Material Industry
- History of Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites and Recent Events
- Introduction
- Ceramic Composites
- Ceramic, Carbon and Mixed Matrix Composites
- Matrix Materials
- Cmc Matrix Materials
- Max Phases
- Ultra-High-Temperature Ceramics
- Camc and Mixed Matrix Materials
- Secondary Phase Materials
- Ceramic Matrix Composite Types
- Discontinuously Reinforced Composites
- Particles
- Platelets
- Whiskers and Chopped Fibers
- Discontinuous Reinforced Composites Materials and Applications
- Continuously Reinforced Composites
- Reinforcing Phase
- Crc Materials and Applications
- Superplastic Ceramic Composites
- Nanostructured Ceramic Composites
- Nanocomposites
- Nanotube, Nanofiber and Graphene Nanosheet-Reinforced Ceramic Composites
- Production Methods for Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites
- Spark Plasma Sintering
- Polymer Derived Ceramics
- Geopolymer-Based Composites
- Three-Dimensional Printing
- Functionally Graded Ceramic Composites
- Technological Developments, 2013-Present
- Modified Carbon/Carbon Composite With Improved Wear-Resistant Properties
- Nanocomposite Optical Ceramic
- Graphene/Alumina Nanocomposite
- Fibers Coated With Max Phase for Ultra-High Temperature Ceramic Matrix Composites
- Highly Crystalline Boron Nitride Interface for Ceramic Matrix Composites
- Sic/Sic Composite With Improved Oxidation Resistance
- Other Relevant Research and Development Activities
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Overview
- Drivers
- Increasing Growth in the Automotive Industry
- Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Emerging Economies
- Lightweight Components in the End-Use Industries
- Challenges
- Comparative Higher Cost Than Traditional Materials
- Recyclability and Reparability Constraints Restrict the Growth
- Other Technological Trends
- Further Penetration of Geopolymer Matrix Composites
- Three-Dimensional Printing Technology in Composites and Ceramics
Chapter 5 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Aerospace Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Construction Industry
- Crisis Management
Chapter 6 Global Markets by Application
- Aerospace and Defense
- Other Related Markets
- Energy and Environmental
- Other Related Markets
- Mechanical and Chemical
- Other Related Markets
- Transportation
- Other Related Markets
- Medical and Dental
- Other Related Markets
- Others
- Other Related Markets
Chapter 7 Global Markets by Matrix
- Carbon
- Silicon Carbide
- Alumina
- Calcium Phosphate
- Others
Chapter 8 Global Markets by Reinforcement
- Continuous Fibers
- Short Fibers
- Other Fibers
Chapter 9 Global Markets by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Other Row Countries
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Leading Suppliers of Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites
- Leading Players in the Market for Cmcs and Camcs
- Recent Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Astro Met
- Biocomposites
- Coorstek Inc.
- Dot GmbH
- Ge Ceramic Composite Products
- Hitachi Chemical
- Kennametal Inc.
- Kyocera Group
- Morgan Advanced Materials plc
- Orbital Atk
- Porsche Automobil Holding
- Safran S.A.
- Saint-Gobain
- Sandvik Ab
- Schunk Group
- Sumitomo Electric
- Ube Industries Ltd.
- United Technologies Corp
