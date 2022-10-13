Global Vehicle Access Control Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2022: Market to reach $14.9 Billion by 2027 - Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control Systems

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Access Control - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vehicle Access Control estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Non-Biometric Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biometric Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Vehicle Access Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Market Trends & Drivers

With OEM Integration of Physical Access Control Systems in Vehicles Linked to Automotive Production Trends, It Pays to Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in 2022 & Beyond

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Several Downsides Marr Outlook for 2022

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add to Market Nervousness

As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes, Uncertainty Rips Through the Supply Chain

Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge

Rise in Automobile Thefts & the Ensuing Stringent Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Regulations Spur Demand for Physical Vehicle Access Control Systems

Keyless Vehicle Access Control Still Remains the Most Widely Used Secure Vehicle Access Control System

Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises in Prominence

Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control Systems

Growing Installation of Vehicle Barriers for Controlling Unauthorized Vehicle Access in Restricted Areas Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Solutions

Exhibit 9: % Share Breakdown of Global Installations of Vehicle Entry Access Control Systems in Facilities Worldwide by Facility Type

Robust Growth in Electronic Tolling (ETC) to Benefit Investments in Vehicle Access Control Deployments

Focus on RFID Technology for Vehicle Access Control

Special Focus on ANPR Based Vehicle Access Control

Focus on Select Players (Total 75 Featured)

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Fingerprint Cards AB

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HYPR Corp

Irdeto B.V.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

TOKAIRIKA, CO, LTD.

U-Shin Ltd

Valeo

VOXX International Corp.

