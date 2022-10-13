Poptential™ Free U.S. Government Curriculum Teaches the Importance of Midterm Elections

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poptential™, an award-winning family of free social studies course packages, helps teachers address the history and importance of the upcoming midterm elections using a variety of pop culture media to engage students. Click to tweet.



Midterm elections, held this year on November 8, determine the state representatives of both legislative branches of the U.S. Congress: The House of Representatives and the Senate.

“Since the presidential election doesn’t take place during midterm cycles, it’s common for people to think these elections aren’t that important,” said Julie Smitherman, a former social studies teacher and director of content at Certell, Inc., the nonprofit behind Poptential. “Poptential is full of ways teachers can demonstrate the importance of the upcoming midterms.”

Lessons in the Poptential Government digital curriculum include:

Poptential course packages include everything instructors need to teach a subject, including lessons, e-books, bell ringers, quizzes, and tests. The lessons use a variety of pop culture media to illustrate concepts, including those taken from sitcoms, movies, animations, cartoons, late-night shows, and other sources. The curriculum is standards-based and developed by teachers.

Poptential is available via a digital platform that allows students to access lessons even in poor bandwidth environments. Course packages in American History, World History, U.S. Government/Civics, and Economics are available free at www.poptential.org.

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster a generation of independent thinkers. More than 30,000 teachers from throughout the United States have signed up to use Certell’s Poptential™ family of free social studies courses, and thousands more students are reached through Certell’s college-level courses in law and economics, and SensibleSchool™ instruction for home-schoolers, employees, and inmates. Certell course packages have won a number of awards, including EdTech Digest Awards for Curriculum and Instruction Solution, Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School, Tech Edvocate Awards, Bronze Award of Excellence from the National Association of Economics Educators, and Civvys Awards. More information is available at certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

