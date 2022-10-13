Boom in the Retail Sector to help the Free Standing Display Units Market to reach US$ 5.011 Bn by 2032 end | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global free standing display units market is worth US$ 3.018 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 5.011 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.



With growing inclination towards ready-to-eat food, shelf space allocation is inevitable. This is one of the major factors driving the free standing display units market and the status quo is expected to be the same even going forward. Along these lines, Little Freddie, of late, did launch the very first baby food pouch carrying OPRL label in the UK with the objective of recycling. This launch does ask for proper exposure and display, which is expected to boost the demand for free standing display units in the near future. Besides, Sattviko, a chain of vegetarian restaurants, has come up with marketplace termed as “Satvik” foods.

These initiatives are bound to take the free standing display units market by storm in the forecast period. The personal care and cosmetics verticals are also likely to offer lucrative opportunities to free standing display units market. On these grounds, Belviso came up with its range of premium skin products in India.

At the same time, the fact that preference for alternative display cases such as wall hangings is increasing can’t be ignored. This factor could hamper the free standing display units market going forward. Future Market Insights has, with the help of its analysts and consultants, walked through these findings with insights in its latest market study entitled “Free Standing Display Units Market”.

Key Takeaways from Free Standing Display Units Market

North America holds the largest market share (20%) due to the major contribution from the US on this count.

Europe contributes for 19% of the market revenue due to rising demand for packaged food in Germany and the UK.

By shape, customized free standing display units hold the largest market share and the status quo is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to be revamped with respect to shopping centers through countries like Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.

“With exponentially expanding retail sector, the demand for free standing display units is bound to substantiate in the upcoming period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Instahot Foods Pvt. Ltd., in March 2021, tabled TTC (The Taste Company) brand. It actually makes way for delectable menu comprising ready-to-eat food products for meals and breakfast.

Smurfit Kappa makes way for free standing display units (FSDUs), that too, in range of solid body and corrugated body grades. As such, high quality lithographic or flexographic print options are deployed, along with 2D, 3D, and 4D models aiding in the visualization of design in-store. Lightweight totem free standing displays are also offered.

KSF Global puts forth various free standing display units designed to address specific purposes. The portfolio is inclusive of kitchenware FSDUs, promotional FSDUs, free standing shoe displays, confectionery display stands, cosmetic free standing display, and likewise.

Silverpoint Display, in August 2021, tabled ideas for assisting retailers and various distribution channels for enhancing their exhibition stand designs. They constituted “going green” regarding materials used for FSDUs, and introducing virtual worlds for garnering online customer base.

Bladen Box & Display (an ISO-certified player), makes way for FSDUs, life size cut-outs, standees, leaflet holders, and likewise. Lightweight floor standing displays are provided. They are located at end of the aisles, thereby improving the sales of products by 30%. Colors are playing a viral role in drawing customers’ attention.





What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the free standing display units market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.



The research study is based on type of material (paper free standing display units, plastic free standing display units, glass free standing display units, metal free standing display units, and other materials free standing display units), by shape (square free standing display units, rectangular free standing display units, and customized free standing display units), by film thickness (thick free standing display units, semi-thick free standing display units, and customized free standing display units), and by end-use (food & beverages, automobile, personal care & cosmetic, home care, hardware, paint, furniture, and others).

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Free Standing Display Units Market

By Materials Type:

Paper Free Standing Display Units

Plastic Free Standing Display Units

Glass Free Standing Display Units

Metal Free Standing Display Units

Other Materials Free Standing Display Units



By Shape:

Square Free Standing Display Units

Rectangular Free Standing Display Units

Customized Free Standing Display Units



By Film Thickness:

Thick Free Standing Display Units

Semi-Thick Free Standing Display Units

Customized Free Standing Display Units



By End Use:

Food & Beverage Sector

Automobile Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetic

Home Care Industry

Hardware Industry

Paint Industry

Furniture Industry

Other Industry

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America





