Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hazardous Area Equipment estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cable Glands & Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Process Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
- The Hazardous Area Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$860.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$617.6 Million by the year 2027.
- Industrial Controls Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
- In the global Industrial Controls segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$569.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$849.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
What is a Hazardous Area?
Hazardous Area Classification for Flammable Gases and Vapors
Standards used for Hazardous Areas Classification
Hazardous Area Equipment: An Introduction
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Hazardous Area Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Emphasis on Adoption of Safety Measures in
Industries Drives Focus onto Hazardous Area Equipment
Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favors
Market Growth
High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed
Emphasis on Hazardous Area Equipment: Breakdown of Annual Work
Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region
Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth
Market to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 and
?Smart Factory? in the Global Industrial Landscape
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020E
Industrial IoT to Give Impetus to Market Expansion
Market to Benefit from Technology Advances in Lighting Systems
and Increasing Use of LED Lighting Solutions in Hazardous
Areas
Oil & Gas Sector: Hazardous Working Environment Enhances
Significance of Safety Equipment
Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil
Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Oil Production:
(Million bpd) by Region for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017
and 2019
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2020
Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and
2040
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for
the Year 2019 & 2020
Chemical & Pharmaceutical Enterprises Rely on Safety Equipment
to Ensure Workplace Safety
Presence of Gases & Vapors Increases Explosion Risk in Food &
Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Safety Equipment
Technology Advancements Transform Hazardous Area Management
Product Advancements in Signaling Devices Space
Strobe Beacons: An Essential Component of Emergency Lighting
Systems
Global Strobe Beacons Market by Type (in %) for 2020E
Overriding Need to Protect Assets from Fire and Explosion
Catalyzes Explosion-Proof Equipment Market
Hazardous Area Fire Alarms: Essential to Alert People during
Emergencies
Cable Glands: Connecting Electrical Cables to Equipment
Hazardous Duty Sensors: Sensing Hazards at Sites
Hazardous Area Motors Emerge as Essential Components to Ensure
Safe Operations
Process Instruments: Monitoring, Measuring & Controlling Processes
Venting, Suppression & Containment Systems Hold Significance
for Dust Explosion Protection in Industrial Facilities
Dust Explosion Protection for Metal Processing Industry
Pressing Need to Ensure Employee Safety Fuels Growth in
Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment Market
Focus on Intrinsic Safety in Diverse Industry Verticals to
Intensify Growth of Global Hazardous Area Sensors Market
Advanced Heat Exchangers to Satiate Need for Effective Cooling
of Electrical Systems in Hazardous Locations
Growing Importance of Drones in Ensuring Hazardous Area Safety
Hazardous Industrial Waste Emerges as a Key Cause of
Environmental Pollution & Contamination
Evolving Regulations Pose Challenges
Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
