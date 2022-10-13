Global Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Separation Membranes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798650/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gas Separation Membranes estimated at US$822.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyimide & Polyaramide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$583.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polysulfone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

- The Gas Separation Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$245.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$171.2 Million by the year 2027.

- Cellulose Acetate Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR

- In the global Cellulose Acetate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$106.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$151 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

DIC Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V.

GENERON IGS, Inc.

Honeywell UOP

Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Schlumberger Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

UGS LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798650/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Gas Separation Membranes: An Introduction

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Membrane Separation Technologies Market

COVID-19 Impact on Gas Separation Membranes Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Robust Demand from Diverse Industrial Applications Spurs Growth

of Gas Separation Membrane Market

Carbon Dioxide Removal: The Leading Application Segment

Polymeric Membranes Continue to Capture Significant Market Share

Asia-Pacific Poised to Drive Market Growth, Europe and US Hold

Significant Share

Gas Separation Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Benefits from the Escalating Demand for Membrane

Separation Technology in Various End-Use Applications

Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Gas Consumption Hampers Gas

Separation Membrane Market

With Consumption of Natural Gas to Grow Post COVID-19, Demand

to Rise for Membranes Use to Separate or Remove CO2 from

Natural Gas

Global Production of Natural Gas (in bcm) by Region for 2010,

2018,2019, 2020

Evonik Unveils High-Performance Membrane for Natural Gas

Processing

Rising Significance of Membrane-based CO2 Capture Technologies

Fixed-Site-Carrier (FSC) Membranes and Mixed Matrix Membranes

(MMMs) for Gas Separation

Ongoing Advancements to Improve Competitiveness of Membrane

Process for CO2 Separation

COVID-19 Impact on Biogas Production Hinders Market Growth

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well for Gas

Separation Membranes Market

Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Advanced Economies for

the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Developing Economies for

the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Biogas Production (in exajoules) for the Years 2000,

2005, 2010, 2015, 2019, 2020E

Global Biogas Production by Geographic Region (in %) for 2020

Production of Biogas by Feedstock Source by Region: 2020

Demand for Membrane Separation Technology Rises in Syngas Cleaning

Application of Membrane Technology in Nitrogen Generation

Significant Role of Gas Separation Membrane Technology in

Reducing Environmental Impact of Industrial Processes

CO2 Emissions Worldwide (in billion metric tons) from 2020-2050

Growing Use of Polymeric Gas-Separation Membranes in Petroleum

Refining Application

Petroleum Industry Processes with Use of Membrane Technology

Membrane Materials Used for Gas Separation Processes in

Refineries: A Review

Mixed Matrix Membranes Present Considerable Growth

Opportunities for the Market

Graphene Oxide Membranes to Break Existing Gas Separation

Performance Barrier

Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Prospects

Zeolitic Nanosheets Enhance Gas Separation Membranes? Fabrication

Polyphosphazene Membranes Demonstrate Significant Throughput

and Selectivity for CO2



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyimide & Polyaramide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Polyimide & Polyaramide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyimide & Polyaramide

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polysulfone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Polysulfone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polysulfone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cellulose Acetate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cellulose Acetate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellulose Acetate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Dioxide Removal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide Removal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide Removal

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Nitrogen Generation &

Oxygen Enrichment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogen Generation &

Oxygen Enrichment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrogen Recovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hydrogen Recovery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Recovery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vapor/Vapor Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Vapor/Vapor Separation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Vapor/Vapor Separation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Electric Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Gas Separation Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Material Type - Polyimide &

Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate and Other Material

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes by

Material Type - Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose

Acetate and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation Membranes

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate and

Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal,

Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery,

Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes by

Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation &

Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation Membranes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment,

Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric

Power, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food & Beverage

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation Membranes

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Electric Power, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Material Type - Polyimide &

Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate and Other Material

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes

by Material Type - Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone,

Cellulose Acetate and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose

Acetate and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal,

Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery,

Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes

by Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation &

Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen

Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric

Power, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Gas Separation Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Material Type - Polyimide &

Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate and Other Material

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes by

Material Type - Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose

Acetate and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose

Acetate and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal,

Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery,

Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes by

Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation &

Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen

Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric

Power, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food & Beverage

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Gas Separation Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Material Type - Polyimide &

Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate and Other Material

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes by

Material Type - Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose

Acetate and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose

Acetate and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal,

Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery,

Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes by

Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation &

Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen

Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric

Power, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food & Beverage

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Gas Separation Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Material Type - Polyimide &

Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate and Other Material

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes

by Material Type - Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone,

Cellulose Acetate and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose

Acetate and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal,

Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery,

Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes

by Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation &

Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen

Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric

Power, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Gas Separation Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Material Type - Polyimide &

Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate and Other Material

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes

by Material Type - Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone,

Cellulose Acetate and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose

Acetate and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Separation Membranes by Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal,

Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery,

Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes

by Application - Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation &

Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbon Dioxide Removal, Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen

Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Vapor/Vapor Separation and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Separation Membranes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Electric Power, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Gas Separation Membranes

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Gas Separation

Membranes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Gas Separation Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798650/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________