Aquaculture Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.5% to Touch Revenue $416.89 Billion by 2030 | Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent rise in acceptability and popularity of data-driven management platforms, which combine data from several sources into a single cloud platform and capture all dynamics of the aquaculture farm environment in real-time would encourage the expansion of the global aquaculture market. Aquaculture is a sister business that is less influenced by technology advancements but equally important for ensuring the security of the world's food supply. Precision farming ideas, which rely on tools like drones, IoT connectivity, and autonomous tractors, are becoming increasingly popular due to the pressing demand for novel solutions in the food production industry.

As urbanization and individual affluence rise and demand for meats high in protein rise, so does the aquaculture business. Due to the novelty and unusualness of this method of fish breeding for food, it has a low market acceptance. The monitoring of diseases and the availability of feed are other issues for this industry. The requirement to protect the environment must be addressed in relation to problems with water flow, parasites, handling fugitives, effluent contamination, and unsuitable cultivation conditions, and so on.

Fish farming, often known as aquaculture, is the practice of raising fish, shellfish, algae, and other aquatic creatures under controlled conditions for harvest and breeding. The common venues for this kind of experimentation are coastal ocean waters, rivers, freshwater ponds, and on-land tanks. It also helps with the construction of aquariums and the rehabilitation of habitats and populations of threatened and endangered species. It also reduces garbage production by creating fish and shellfish feed, utilizing natural and agricultural resources to their fullest potential, and offering a secure and natural breeding environment for the aquatic population. In order to sustain commercial and recreational marine fisheries, ornamental fish production is also a part of aquaculture. By 2030, the global aquaculture market is anticipated to generate $416.89 billion revenue, up from $285.67 billion in 2021, representing a 4.5% CAGR.

Aquaculture Market Scope :

Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2020-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Study Period 2020-2030 By Environment Type Marine Water, Fresh Water, Brackish Water By Fish Type Craps, Mollusks, Crustaceans, Markerels, Sea Bream Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Regarding the significant need for equipment in marine culture, it is anticipated that the equipment segment would dominate the aquaculture market in 2020. Sea ranching, intense aquaculture, and rack & line farming are only a few of the different types of marine aquaculture.

In addition, feed system developments are expanding to keep up with the growing need for aquatic animals' diets to contain nutrients at an ideal level. For the growth of aquatic plants and animals, these tools are essential. The demand for such equipment is anticipated to increase because of the rising popularity of seafood and the drop in the quantity of fish being caught.

The APAC region is accounted for the highest market share. This is linked to an increase in demand for the most cutting-edge aquaculture goods, which enable aquafarmers to produce higher-quality output with the acreage they have at their disposal and boost operational efficiency.

For instance, Flexible feeding, a concept developed by AKVA Group in August 2018, is a feed conveyor system that enables farmers to send and feed silos to any cage, making it simpler to employ various feed types and sizes. Furthermore, Egersund Net AS (Norway) was purchased by AKVA Group in June 2018 as part of an agreement to broaden its product offering.

