Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market size to accrue a valuation of USD 31 billion by 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global healthcare personal protective equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% through 2028, and subsequently amass a valuation of USD 31 billion by the end of the analysis timeframe.

Furthermore, the research literature illustrates the competitive dynamics within the marketplace, showcasing their business overview, financial status, product portfolio, manufacturing arena, and major strategic advancements in the form of mergers, acquisitions, and key collaborations undertaken by them during the assessment period, in a bid to expand their reach and retain their dominance within the industry space.

Rapidly developing healthcare systems, improving economic conditions, escalating healthcare spending, and population boom are some of the major factors fueling the augmentation in industry revenue margins during 2022-2028.

In addition, escalating prevalence of chronic diseases as well as increasing investments directed toward improving technology and healthcare infrastructure are likely to propel the profitability graph of the marketplace over the forecast duration.

COVID-19 impact summary: -

Since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, first respondents like healthcare workers felt the need to enhance their safety protocols in order to tackle the virus efficiently with the aid of the augmented supply of gloves, gowns, and masks during the review period.

Segmental overview: -

Considering product type, the gloves segment of worldwide healthcare personal protection equipment industry experienced amplified demand in 2020, owing to the onset of the pandemic, and is estimated to register substantial expansion during the assessment period.

Meanwhile, the masks segment is expected to foresee a considerable rise in demand, during the analysis timeframe, owing to the key role of the product in effectively tackling chronic diseases in the upcoming years.

Regional rundown: -

Seasoned experts cite that Europe market is estimated to showcase robust growth during 2022-2028, ascribed to an increase in product demand during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute substantially to overall market share during 2022-2028, attributable to increasing emphasis on better safety standards, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a burgeoning inclination toward home healthcare facilities in the region.

Competitive framework review: -

The competitive hierarchy of global healthcare protective personal equipment industry is majorly defined by prominent multinationals such as 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Bhd., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, LP, Lakeland Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Honeywell International Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Owen’s & Minor Inc., and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Global Healthcare Protective Personal Equipment Market, By Product (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Face shields

Goggles

Masks & respirators

Gowns/ aprons

Gloves

Others

Global Healthcare Protective Personal Equipment Market, By Region (Value, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Healthcare Protective Personal Equipment Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

3M Company

Cantel Medical Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Bhd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medline Industries, LP

Lakeland Industries Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Top Glove Corporation Berhad,

Honeywell International Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Owen’s & Minor Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

Report description

Objectives of the study

Market segment

Years considered for the report

Currency

Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Drivers

Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCT

Masks and respirators

Gloves

Face shields

Gowns/aprons

Goggles

Others

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Latin America

PART 7. KEY COMPANIES

Ansell Ltd.

Cantel Medical Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Bhd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Medline Industries, LP

The 3M Company

Top Glove Corporation Berhad





