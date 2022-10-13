Gasoline Direct Injection Market Size Worth USD 19.86 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 10.3% CAGR

Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gasoline Direct Injection Market was USD 9.10 billion in 2021. The global market size is USD 9.98 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.86 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2029. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Gasoline Direct Injection Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our analysts, the rising demand for passenger vehicles to stimulate the industry’s growth. The market is thriving due to the product’s ability to increase fuel efficiency.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 10.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 19.86 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 9.10 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 189 Segments covered By Component, By Vehicle, and By Region Growth Drivers Stringent Government Norms to Propel Industry Growth Passenger Vehicle Segment to Lead Attributable to Strong Demand for Better Fuel Vehicles





COVID-19 Impacts:

Restrictions on Production Units to Hinder Market Growth during the Pandemic

The market was adversely affected during the COVID-19 outbreak due to a halt in manufacturing activities, causing a delay in the production of vehicles. Furthermore, due to economic instabilities, new vehicle sales declined significantly, reducing the demand for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI). The growing adoption of electric vehicles is augmenting the need for the product.





Drivers and Restraints:

Stringent Government Norms to Propel Industry Growth

The introduction of stringent government norms in the manufacturing sector to reduce the harmful emission levels has surged the product demand. Rising technological advancements in improving the performance of gasoline direct injection and the thermal efficiency may enhance the product demand. Furthermore, the growth can be attributed due to increased engine power, better fuel economy, and the low cost of the vehicle.

However, the high cost of GDI systems as compared to other injection technologies could hinder the gasoline direct injection market growth.

Industry Developments:

January 2021: Keihin Corporation, Showa Corporation, Nissan Kogyo Co Ltd., and Hitachi Automotive System Limited introduced an intelligent management system with an aim to provide better mobility solutions to promote its business portfolio with advanced driver assistance systems and chassis systems in its core business to expand their brand image.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

TI Fluid Systems (U.K.)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (U.S.)

BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Stanadyne (U.S.)

Nostrum Energy (U.S.)

Spectra Premium (Canada)





Segments:

Fuel Pumps Segment to Lead Owing to Reduced Emission Levels

By component, the market is segmented into fuel pumps, fuel rail, fuel rail, ECU, fuel injectors, and others. The fuel pumps segment is expected to lead due to the strong adoption of technologically advanced features in reducing pollution levels associated with greenhouse gases.

Passenger Vehicle Segment to Lead Attributable to Strong Demand for Better Fuel Vehicles

As per vehicle, the market is classified into light commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to excel due to solid technological advancements in the automobile sector to improve high engine compression performance.

Key Benefits for Gasoline Direct Injection Market:

The Gasoline Direct Injection market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Gasoline Direct Injection market during the forecast period (2022–2029).

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Gasoline Direct Injection market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.





Regional Insights:

Escalating Demand for Passenger Vehicles to Drive Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities across India and China due to an increase in demand for passenger vehicles. Furthermore, rising technological developments in the region may foster the industry growth.

North America is expected to dominate the gasoline direct injection market share due to the rising adoption of electronic control units in GDI technology to lower the pollution level and increase fuel efficiency.

In Europe, the development of lightweight engines is expected to foster the demand for the product. Furthermore, a rise in investments in the automobile sector with enhanced features and safety could propel the global market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Enter into Partnerships to Enhance their Portfolios

With rising investments in advanced design and innovation, many small players are working on GDI solutions with an aim to provide efficient low pollution engine powertrain. Significant firms, such as BorgWarner Inc, Bosch, and Denso, will likely invest in technological advancements and R&D activities to expand the global market.

Global Gasoline Direct Injection Market Size Segmentation:

By Component

Fuel Pumps

Fuel Injectors

ECU

Fuel Rail

Others

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

