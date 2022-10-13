Global Fluid Management Systems Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fluid Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798607/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fluid Management Systems estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020-2027. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Disposables & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR

- The Fluid Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Every Stakeholder Should Know

About the Pandemic & the Global Economy

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the

Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in

2022

EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 4: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of

January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 5: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War to

Threaten Economic Recovery

Competition

EXHIBIT 6: Fluid Management Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

77 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fluid Management Systems - Overview, Importance & Benefits

Rising Healthcare Burden Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in

the Fluid Management Systems Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 and 2030

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ubiquity of Fluid Administration in Hospitals Provides the

Foundation for Growth in the Market

Importance of Intravenous Fluid Regulation Brings Fluid

Management Devices Into The Spotlight

EXHIBIT 8: Expanding Infusion Therapy Market Expands the

Addressable Market for Fluid Management Devices: Global

Infusion Therapy Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,

2023, 2025 and 2027

With Blood Transfusions Being Done Everyday to Save Lives,

Fluid Management Devices are Ever-Present Staples in Hospitals

EXHIBIT 9: Growing Number of Blood Transfusions Strengthens the

Business Case for Fluid Management Devices: Number of Blood

Transfusions in the U.S for the Years 2018, 2020, and 2022

Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Push Up Demand for

Laparoscopic & Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems

EXHIBIT 10: Growing Demand for Endoscopy & Laparoscopic Devices

Stand Testimony to Expanding Procedural Volumes Wherein Fluid

Management Systems are Indispensable Stables: Global Market

for Endoscopy & Laparoscopic Devices (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Importance of Intraoperative Fluid Management in Surgeries

Drive Demand for Fluid Management Systems

Use of Fluid Warming Systems Becomes a Standard Practice During

Surgeries to Prevent Hypothermia

Focus On Fluid Waste Management During Surgery Drives Demand

For Surgical Fluid Waste Management Devices



