North America Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Abbott Nutrition, Glanbia, Halen Brands and PepsiCo Among Others

The North America ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market is projected to grow by 5.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $1,446.7 million by 2031, driven by the increased spending on functional and healthy foods, the increasing popularity of high-protein and low-carbohydrate diet, the convenience and benefits offered by RTD protein drinks, and the rising income along with the rapid urbanization.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of by Source, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country.



Based on Source, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Whey

Casein

Soy

Other Sources

Based on Packaging, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Bottles

Cans

Cartons

Pouches

By Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Weight Management Drinks

Sports Drinks

Juice Drinks

Clinical Drinks

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Source, Application, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Source

3.1 Market Overview by Source

3.2 Whey

3.3 Casein

3.4 Soy

3.5 Other Sources



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Packaging

4.1 Market Overview by Packaging

4.2 Bottles

4.3 Cans

4.4 Cartons

4.5 Pouches



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Weight Management Drinks

5.3 Sports Drinks

5.4 Juice Drinks

5.5 Clinical Drinks

5.6 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

6.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

6.3 Pharmacies & Drugstores

6.4 Specialist Stores

6.5 Online Retail

6.6 Other Distribution Channels



7 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S.

7.3 Canada

7.4 Mexico



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Nutrition

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

Glanbia PLC

Halen Brands, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Koia

Labrada Nutrition

Nestle S.A.

Organic Valley

PepsiCo Inc.

Post Holdings Inc.

Pure Protein

Starbucks Corporation

The Coca Cola Company

