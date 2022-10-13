Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798580/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Fire Resistant Fabrics Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fire Resistant Fabrics estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Treated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inherent segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $605.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
- The Fire Resistant Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$605.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$864.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured)
DuPont De Nemours, Inc.
Glen Raven, Inc.
Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Kaneka Corporation
Koninklijke Ten Cate bv
Milliken & Company
Newtex Industries, Inc.
PBI Performance Products, Inc.
Solvay S.A.
Teijin Ltd.
W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Ever-Present Risk of Fires Provides the Foundation for the
Growth of Fire Resistant Fabrics
EXHIBIT 1: Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire as of the
Year 2022
Global Economic Update
EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed
Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil
Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:
Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 4: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty
Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply
Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China?s Slowdown: World
Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for
the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Competition
EXHIBIT 5: Fire Resistant Fabrics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
118 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Fire Resistant Fabrics: Overview & Outlook
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stringent Fire Safety Regulations, Building Safety Codes & the
Ensuing Increase in Fire Response to Benefit demand for Fire
Resistant Clothing
Treated Fire Resistant Fabrics Poised to Witness Robust Growth
Flurry of Activity in the Inherent Flame Retardant (IFR) Fabric
Indicates High Level of Innovation
Stringent Occupational Safety Laws Brings the Industrial Sector
Into the Spotlight as a Major End-User of Fire Resistant
Fabrics
Focus on Soldier Safety Spurs Demand for Fire Resistant Fabrics
in Combat Uniforms
EXHIBIT 6: Soldiers Still Remain the Army?s Greatest Asset
Underlining the Need to Protect Them from Fire Hazards: Global
Active Ready-to-Fight Military Manpower (In 000s) by Country
Firefighting Departments Continue to Remain in the Spotlight
for their Ever-Present Need to Remain Fire Ready
Global Warming Induced Rise in Forest Fires & Focus on Fire
Fighter Recruitment Amid Shortages to Spur Demand for Fire
Resistant Fabrics
Are Fire Certifications Conclusive Proof of Actual Structural
Integrity of FR Fabrics/Garments?
Regulatory Laxity in Developing Countries Leads to Increased
Incidence of Fire Outbreaks Despite Reforms. India as a Case-
in-Point
Continued Innovation Remains Crucial to Sustained Growth in the
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Treated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Treated by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Treated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inherent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Inherent by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Inherent by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Apparel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Non-Apparel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense & Public Safety Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Defense & Public Safety
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense & Public Safety
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public
Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated
and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &
Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated
and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public
Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated
and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public
Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated
and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &
Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated
and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &
Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant
Fabrics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Treated and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant
Fabrics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &
Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant
Fabrics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated
and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &
Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated and
Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public
Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated
and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &
Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,
Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant
Fabrics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Treated and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by
Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798580/?utm_source=GNW
