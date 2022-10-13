Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798580/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Fire Resistant Fabrics Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fire Resistant Fabrics estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Treated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inherent segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $605.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

- The Fire Resistant Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$605.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$864.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured)

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Glen Raven, Inc.

Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

Milliken & Company

Newtex Industries, Inc.

PBI Performance Products, Inc.

Solvay S.A.

Teijin Ltd.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798580/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ever-Present Risk of Fires Provides the Foundation for the

Growth of Fire Resistant Fabrics

EXHIBIT 1: Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire as of the

Year 2022

Global Economic Update

EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed

Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil

Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 4: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty

Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply

Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China?s Slowdown: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: Fire Resistant Fabrics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

118 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fire Resistant Fabrics: Overview & Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations, Building Safety Codes & the

Ensuing Increase in Fire Response to Benefit demand for Fire

Resistant Clothing

Treated Fire Resistant Fabrics Poised to Witness Robust Growth

Flurry of Activity in the Inherent Flame Retardant (IFR) Fabric

Indicates High Level of Innovation

Stringent Occupational Safety Laws Brings the Industrial Sector

Into the Spotlight as a Major End-User of Fire Resistant

Fabrics

Focus on Soldier Safety Spurs Demand for Fire Resistant Fabrics

in Combat Uniforms

EXHIBIT 6: Soldiers Still Remain the Army?s Greatest Asset

Underlining the Need to Protect Them from Fire Hazards: Global

Active Ready-to-Fight Military Manpower (In 000s) by Country

Firefighting Departments Continue to Remain in the Spotlight

for their Ever-Present Need to Remain Fire Ready

Global Warming Induced Rise in Forest Fires & Focus on Fire

Fighter Recruitment Amid Shortages to Spur Demand for Fire

Resistant Fabrics

Are Fire Certifications Conclusive Proof of Actual Structural

Integrity of FR Fabrics/Garments?

Regulatory Laxity in Developing Countries Leads to Increased

Incidence of Fire Outbreaks Despite Reforms. India as a Case-

in-Point

Continued Innovation Remains Crucial to Sustained Growth in the

Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Treated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Treated by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Treated by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inherent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Inherent by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Inherent by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Apparel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Non-Apparel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Apparel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense & Public Safety Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Defense & Public Safety

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense & Public Safety

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated and

Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public

Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,

Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated

and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &

Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,

Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated

and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public

Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,

Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated

and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public

Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,

Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated

and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &

Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,

Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated

and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &

Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,

Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant

Fabrics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Treated and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant

Fabrics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &

Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,

Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant

Fabrics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated

and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &

Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,

Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated and

Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public

Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,

Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Treated

and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Apparel and Non-Apparel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by End-Use - Industrial, Defense &

Public Safety Services, Transportation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

End-Use - Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services,

Transportation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant Fabrics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Type - Treated and Inherent -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Type - Treated and Inherent Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant

Fabrics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Treated and Inherent for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Resistant Fabrics by Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Fire Resistant Fabrics by

Application - Apparel and Non-Apparel Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fire Resistant



