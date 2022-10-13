Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Closes Additional $10.4 Million Series B Preferred Financing

Rego Payment Architectures Inc. provides the super app, Mazoola®, a recognized award winning COPPA and GDPR certified family mobile wallet



BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), today announced it has raised an additional $10.4 million through the private placement of over 115,000 shares of the company’s Series B Preferred Stock.

Peter S. Pelullo, Chief Executive Officer at REGO, said, “We are now focusing on closing a commercial distribution agreement for our COPPA and GDPR Compliant Mobile Wallet, Mazoola®, and our child-safe commerce solution for payments, MazoolaPaySM. Additionally, we continue to explore our strategic corporate options as we move forward on all fronts.”

REGO is a privacy-first platform, best known for its award winning super app, Mazoola®. The family-oriented solution provider offers several fintech-for-kids solutions, including MazoolaEnabledSM, a white label version of Mazoola, and MazoolaPaySM, a buyflow payment button offering children anonymity while purchasing goods online. Built on the same patented, COPPA and GDPR certified technology, both MazoolaEnabled and MazoolaPay ensure a child’s privacy always remains private.



REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola®, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.

