VCORE Metaverse Token Continues Presale Success with Animoca Brands, BITKRAFT Ventures, Meta Impact Capital, Immutable X and others

Redwood City, CA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaJuice, the blockchain-oriented subsidiary of Together Labs, today announced that it has closed its final VCORE presale. Strategic presale investment partners include some of the largest players in the crypto-metaverse, including Animoca Brands, Meta Impact Capital, BITKRAFT Ventures, Blockchain CoInvestors, Immutable X, DWeb3 Capital, Rosemoor Digital Assets, Peer Ventures, and Mirana Ventures. The investment will fuel the development of VCORE (www.getvcore.io), an ERC-20 token that will power the future of the metaverse by rewarding active, international players, creators and earners.

“We feel very fortunate to have VCORE and our move to Web3 backed by the leaders in the crypto-metaverse, crypto-gaming and blockchain assets spaces,” said John Burris, President and Founder of MetaJuice. “With the support of these strategic VCORE buyers, we feel very confident in our ability to bring VCORE to one of the largest social metaverse platforms in the world - IMVU.”

VCORE is a community-driven metaverse token, designed to power any virtual world's economy by rewarding users for their engagement. This engagement is an integral part of the metaverse social/gameplay, creator-led economy and governance. VCORE will soon launch in IMVU, the world’s largest social metaverse and top-grossing social app, with a thriving virtual goods and services economy that includes over 200,000 active creator/earners and over 1,000,000 daily active users. VCORE will first be available for purchase worldwide to IMVU users resident outside of the U.S. and Canada.

“We see a lot of impressive tokens and projects in the crypto-metaverse space that have the potential to be transformative for the industry,” said Robby Yung, CEO of North American operations of Animoca Brands. “What we really like about VCORE is that it will be integrated into an already massive global community with a high-velocity metaverse economy, which right now sees 15 billion game credits exchanging hands every month. VCORE will immediately open up ownership and utility to millions of players.”

Animoca Brands, a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 380 investments. Its mission is to advance digital property rights and decentralized projects to help build the open metaverse.

BITKRAFT Ventures, one of the largest gaming-centric venture funds in the world, with a crypto-gaming/metaverse portfolio that gives them unique insight into the future.

Immutable X, the leading Layer 2 Ethereum-scaling solution offering innovators and builders incredible speed, security and liquidity across digital worlds.

Mirana Ventures, venture partner of Bybit and BitDAO, an early-stage crypto fund dedicated to supporting companies, protocols, networks and DAOs in the transition toward a more decentralized society.

Rosemoor Digital Assets SPC, a fund managed by Rosemoor Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund.

Meta Impact Capital, a venture capital fund that invests in exceptional companies and founders that are building infrastructure that will support the growth of Web3.0 and the metaverse.

Blockchain CoInvestors, a team dedicated to providing broad coverage of emerging unicorns and fastest-growth blockchain companies and crypto projects.

DWeb3 Capital, a digital fund focused exclusively on digital assets related to Decentralized Finance, WEB 3.0, and NFT.

Peer Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on opportunities in peer-to-peer assets, marketplaces, and technology.

BITKRAFT Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Peer Ventures, and Rosemoor Digital Assets also participated in the oversubscribed first VCORE presale in 2021, along with other industry leaders including Sky9 Capital, Executives at GoldenTree Asset Management, Jump Capital, Meteoric Labs, and Cointelligence.

"Since we launched MetaJuice in 2021, it has been a company of firsts," said Daren Tsui, CEO of Together Labs. "VCOIN was the first token to receive a no-action letter from the Staff at the SEC and now has nearly 1 million active wallets. MetaJuice is soon to complete one of the largest adoption events to date for NFT technology as it introduces NFTs into the IMVU platform. And now MetaJuice has successfully closed a highly strategic round for VCORE, the first token that will soon launch into a massive existing metaverse economy. MetaJuice and Together Labs are poised to revolutionize the crypto-metaverse."

About MetaJuice

MetaJuice (www.metajuice.com) is unlocking the value of the metaverse. By building blockchain-driven economies where everyone can own, earn, create and shape the future metaverse, MetaJuice will realize its vision of opening the metaverse and creating a world where users, players and creators can participate and share in its success. MetaJuice has launched VCORE, VCOIN, and NFT assets. MetaJuice is the blockchain-oriented subsidiary of Together Labs, whose portfolio includes IMVU, the world’s largest friendship discovery and social avatar metaverse.

About VCORE

VCORE is an ERC-20 token that rewards the community, creators and earners as they build the future Metaverse. VCORE will first be integrated directly into the massive IMVU metaverse and empower the international community to shape the future economy. Along with VCOIN and NFTs, VCORE is another essential building block to accelerate the transition to a complete blockchain economy, setting the new economic standard. VCORE will be available outside the US and Canada. For more information, visit www.getvcore.io

About Together Labs

Together Labs is a leading technology company dedicated to empowering people to connect, create and earn in the metaverse through a portfolio of companies that include IMVU, the world’s largest friendship discovery and social avatar metaverse; WithMe, a social metaverse built on insights from the science of friendship; and MetaJuice which is crypto-enabling the metaverse with compliant blockchain assets, such as NFTs and meta-tokens that unlock the full value of the metaverse.

