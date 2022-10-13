Catheon Gaming Announces the Upcoming Launch of the SolChicks Closed Beta Test

Sydney, Australia, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheon Gaming, named by KPMG and HSBC as one of the 10 leading emerging giants in the Asia-Pacific region and the world’s fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company, is pleased to announce the launch of the initial beta version of the SolChicks game. The beta version comes off the back of the successful launch of the SolChicks minigame earlier this year and a precursor to the full game release.

​The initial beta version will be launched as a closed beta test to be accessible by the SolChicks NFT holders. The closed beta test will be open from 15 October at 12 pm UTC for 3 days until 18 October, 12 pm UTC, and will be available on both mobile (Android) and PC. Detailed instructions on how to register are available at http://www.solchicks.io/closed-beta.

This initial beta version of the SolChicks game will feature mainly the PVE story mode for the first three chapters. The initial three chapters will consist of over 50 stages and 50 types of monsters for players to explore. Players will have to think strategically to form teams of up to five SolChicks that have the right skills to complete the game. This version will also include boss battles, elemental attributes, random boxes, feed system, and skill system.

Catheon Gaming has also recently announced that the SolChicks $CHICKS token will be officially rebranding and relaunching as Catheon Gaming’s universal governance and utility token, $CATHEON, which will be used across the entire Catheon Gaming ecosystem, including the SolChicks game. This will be the first token of its kind on Solana and Polygon networks and with the entire Catheon Gaming brand and portfolio behind it, $CATHEON will be the most developed ecosystem token of its kind in terms of utility and the breadth of the ecosystem backing it.

Jun Lee, Game Execution Lead, comments: “The team has put in countless hours in the development of SolChicks and we are extremely excited to finally be able to share it with our community of gamers. We have a great team of game designers and developers that have been fully committed to this project. This is a very important milestone before releasing the full blockchain-enabled game and we are looking forward to getting some initial feedback from our valued community.”

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming, named by KPMG and HSBC as one of the 10 leading emerging giants in the Asia-Pacific region, is the world’s fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company. It is one of the only end-to-end platforms providing world-class technical, publishing and partnership capabilities for the world’s leading game studios, companies and brands seeking to navigate their way into Web3. By being the partner of choice, Catheon Gaming has built the industry’s largest portfolio of blockchain games underpinning its vision to revolutionize the way we play, live and earn.

For more information, please visit: https://catheongaming.com/

