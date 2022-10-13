Global Emergency Lighting Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emergency Lighting estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ni-Mh segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
- The Emergency Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$632.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Ni-Cd Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
- In the global Ni-Cd segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$878.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured)
Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
Hubbell Lighting Inc.
Cooper Industries
Schneider Electric SE
Emerson
Legrand S.A.
Acuity Brands
Beghelli S.p.A.
Daisalux
Zumtobel Group
Digital Lumens
Fulham Co. Inc.
Arrow Emergency Lighting Limited
Arts Energy
Taurac
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Outlook 2021 & Beyond
Supported by Numerous Benefits of LED Technology, LED Based
Emergency Lighting Witnesses Rising Demand
Stringent Regulations Governing Occupational Safety, Health and
Working Conditions Provides Regulatory Driven Support to
Growth
IoT Enters the Realm of Emergency Lighting. Here?s? What is
Going On
Rising Awareness Over the Value of Emergency Lighting Push Up
Implementation Rates
Recovery in Construction Industry to Drive Demand for Emergency
Lighting on Construction Sites
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Penetration of Wireless Technology on the Rise in Emergency
Lighting Market
Emergency Lights With Backup Batteries Are the First Choice for
Very Obvious Reasons
What Makes Emergency Lights Intelligent?
An Overview of Emergency Lighting Systems in Various End-Use
Applications
Commercial Buildings
Healthcare Facilities
Industrial Plants
A Standard Feature in High Occupancy Residential Buildings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
