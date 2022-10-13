Global Emergency Lighting Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Emergency Lighting Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emergency Lighting estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ni-Mh segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

- The Emergency Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$632.9 Million by the year 2027.

- Ni-Cd Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR

- In the global Ni-Cd segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$878.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured)

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Hubbell Lighting Inc.

Cooper Industries

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson

Legrand S.A.

Acuity Brands

Beghelli S.p.A.

Daisalux

Zumtobel Group

Digital Lumens

Fulham Co. Inc.

Arrow Emergency Lighting Limited

Arts Energy

Taurac





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Emergency Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Lighting & Luminaries. Why Are They So Important to Us

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven

Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global

Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains

is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

Emergency Lighting: Definition, Scope, Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Outlook 2021 & Beyond

Supported by Numerous Benefits of LED Technology, LED Based

Emergency Lighting Witnesses Rising Demand

Stringent Regulations Governing Occupational Safety, Health and

Working Conditions Provides Regulatory Driven Support to

Growth

IoT Enters the Realm of Emergency Lighting. Here?s? What is

Going On

Rising Awareness Over the Value of Emergency Lighting Push Up

Implementation Rates

Recovery in Construction Industry to Drive Demand for Emergency

Lighting on Construction Sites

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020, & 2021

Penetration of Wireless Technology on the Rise in Emergency

Lighting Market

Emergency Lights With Backup Batteries Are the First Choice for

Very Obvious Reasons

What Makes Emergency Lights Intelligent?

An Overview of Emergency Lighting Systems in Various End-Use

Applications

Commercial Buildings

Healthcare Facilities

Industrial Plants

A Standard Feature in High Occupancy Residential Buildings



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium-Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Lithium-Ion by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ni-Cd

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ni-Cd by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ni-Cd by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ni-MH

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ni-MH by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ni-MH by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Battery Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Battery Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Battery Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorescent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Fluorescent by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluorescent by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Induction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Induction by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Light Sources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Light Sources by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Light Sources by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Contained by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Self-Contained by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Self-Contained by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Central by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Central by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Central by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Emergency Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH

and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by Battery

Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Light Source - LED, Fluorescent,

Induction and Other Light Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by Light

Source - LED, Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light Sources for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Power System - Self-Contained, Central

and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by Power

System - Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Power System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,

Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by End-Use -

Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH

and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Light Source - LED, Fluorescent,

Induction and Other Light Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Light Source - LED, Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light

Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light Sources for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Power System - Self-Contained, Central

and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Power System - Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Power System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,

Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Emergency Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH

and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Light Source - LED, Fluorescent,

Induction and Other Light Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by Light

Source - LED, Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light Sources for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Power System - Self-Contained, Central

and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by Power

System - Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Power System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,

Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Emergency Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 85: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH

and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Light Source - LED, Fluorescent,

Induction and Other Light Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by Light

Source - LED, Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light Sources

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light Sources for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Power System - Self-Contained, Central

and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: China Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by Power

System - Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Power System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,

Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: China Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Emergency Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 97: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH

and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Light Source - LED, Fluorescent,

Induction and Other Light Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Light Source - LED, Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light

Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light Sources for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Power System - Self-Contained, Central

and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Power System - Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Power System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 106: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,

Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 109: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Emergency Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 112: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH

and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: France Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithium-Ion, Ni-Cd, Ni-MH and Other Battery Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Light Source - LED, Fluorescent,

Induction and Other Light Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: France Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Light Source - LED, Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light

Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: France 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Lighting by

Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Induction and Other Light Sources for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Lighting by Power System - Self-Contained, Central

and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: France Historic Review for Emergency Lighting by

Power System - Self-Contained, Central and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________