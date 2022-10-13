Spirulina Market Projected To Surpass $1077.99 Million by 2029, Registering CAGR Of 10.8% Says Adroit Market Research

Dallas/ Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spirulina market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period as a result of growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of this superfood and the wide variety of natural colors that spirulina produces. The spirulina market share is anticipated to grow in the next years as a result of increased interest in cyanobacteria due to their role in weight loss, as well as an increase in the number of health clubs and fitness facilities. Cyanobacteria are now used in sweets, smoothies, drinks, salads, and breakfast meals due to their beneficial effects on our health. The global spirulina market was valued at USD 481.48 million, and by 2029, it is projected to grow to USD 1077.99 million, with a CAGR of 10.8%.

To expand the market and provide rural residents with a respectable source of income, governments in a number of nations have begun to encourage the manufacturing of spirulina powder. Governments in numerous nations, including Ghana, India, and Angola, are aggressively promoting the domestic Spirulina powder market and creating a solid foundation for the growth of this superfood, which has the potential to alter the future of human nutrition. Many nations have recognized its high nutritional content as an economical solution to the population's malnutrition and other inadequacies due to its high nutritional content. Nearly one in three malnourished children resides in India, which creates a pressing need for action against hunger.

Blue-green microalgae that naturally arise and develop in alkaline water sources are known as spirulina. It is made up mostly of cyanobacteria, which serve as dietary and feed supplements for both people and animals. It enhances the formation of hemoglobin, lowers the risk of cancer, lowers blood pressure, and provides a host of other health advantages. Spirulina thus has a wide range of uses in numerous industries, including nutraceuticals, food and beverage production, cosmetics, animal feed, etc.

Segments and Sub-Section of the Spirulina Market are Illuminated Below:

Spirulina Market by forms Powder

Tablets / Capsules

Extract

Liquid

Granules By consumption Protein

Carbohydrates

Minerals

Lipids

Others End User Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Helthcare

Feed

Bio Fuel

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others Key Regions/Countries Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Protein-rich algae powder called spirulina also includes other minerals like B vitamins, antioxidants, and other phytochemicals. Utilized in cooking, spirulina powder makes food healthier. One of the most nourishing dietary supplements available is spirulina powder. It has been accepted by NASA as a highly likely source of food. Studies have confirmed its nutritional benefits, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties, and naturally beneficial characteristics for cardiovascular health. The metabolism of an individual might be accelerated by spirulina. Boosting the number of calories they burn every day, might also aid in weight loss for them.

Region specific

In 2021 North American market was whe greatest spirulina market share, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Throughout the foreseeable time, North America is expected to maintain its position due to the growing demand in this sector for food coloring that is obtained naturally. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the quickest CAGR during the forecast period as a result of the region's strong expansion in the food processing sector, offering lucrative opportunities for market participants. Due to the fact that spirulina is a completely vegetarian nutritional supplement, there is also an increase in demand from vegetarian consumers for spirulina powder.

