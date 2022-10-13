Global Dry Milling Market to Reach $113.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry Milling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798425/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dry Milling estimated at US$74.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$113.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027. Yellow Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$69.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the White Corn segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The Dry Milling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
ADM
Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Bunge North America, Inc.
Cargill, Incorporated.
DIDION Inc.
Green Plains Inc.
LifeLine Foods, LLC
Valero Energy Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Dry Milling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Insight into Milling Process
An Introduction to Dry Milling
Dry milling of wheat
An Insight into the Innovations and Technology Adoption in the
Milling Industry
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Dry Milling of Corn
GLOBAL MARKET PROSPECT AND OVERVIEW
Dry Milling Market to Witness Rapid Growth
Asia-Pacific Holds the Highest Potential for Market Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
Use of Milling in Ethanol Production
Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels
Market Prospects
Pressing Need for Alternative Fuels Drive Focus on Biofuels
Biofuels Production Scenario
Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020
Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019
Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019
Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019
Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix
Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
US Transportation Energy Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019
Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean
Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives
Growing Role of Ethanol as Renewable Chemicals Drive Market Growth
Increased Demand for Processed Snacks and Bakery Products
Drives the Market for Dry Milling of Corn
Superfine Grinding - A Emerging Technique in Food Processing
Industry
APAC Spearheads Growth of the Global Dry Milling Market
Increased Demand for Dry Milling Process to Manufacture Nano-
sized particles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
