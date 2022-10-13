Digital Insurance Platform Global Market Report 2022: Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Encourage Adoption of Digital Insurance Model

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Insurance Platform - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market to Reach $186.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Insurance Platform estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$186.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$132.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR

The Digital Insurance Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured) -

  • Accenture plc
  • Appian Corporation
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
  • Duck Creek Technologies
  • DXC Technology Company
  • EIS Group Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Infosys Limited
  • Majesco
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Mindtree Ltd.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Pegasystems Inc.
  • Prima Solutions SA
  • SAP SE
  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Insurance Sector & Technological Sophistication: The Evolution over Years
  • Prioritizing Digital Engagement: Adapting to a New Normal
  • Intervention of Advanced Technology & Digital Platforms to Reshape Insurance Sector
  • Rising Adoption of Digital Engagement Technologies in Insurance Augurs Well
  • Chatbots Emerge as Prominent Elements in Digital Insurance Model
  • Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Encourage Adoption of Digital Insurance Model
  • Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Widens Prospects
  • Northbound Trajectory in eCommerce & mCommerce Enthuses the Digital Insurance Marketplace
  • Growing Emphasis on Customer Self-Service & On-Demand Economy to Aid Wider Uptake
  • Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention Assurances: Need of the Hour
  • Growing Focus on Eco-Friendly & Paper-Less Business Processes to Benefit the Market
  • AI & ML to Rev Up the Relevance of Digital Insurance Model
  • Digital Insurance Model to Gain Impetus from Blockchain Technology
  • FinTech & Big Data Trends Encourage Market Expansion
  • Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bd6d3g

 

        








        

            

                

                    
