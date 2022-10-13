Digital Insurance Platform Global Market Report 2022: Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Encourage Adoption of Digital Insurance Model

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Insurance Platform - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Insurance Platform Market to Reach $186.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Insurance Platform estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$186.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$132.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Digital Insurance Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
